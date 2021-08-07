Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Need a shot? You can get vaccinated today at one of Myrtle Beach’s most historic sites

Cover picture for the articleA back-to-school event is being hosted at one of Myrtle Beach’s most historic spots Saturday and attendees can get vaccinated there too. The Brother’s and Sista’s United, a local philanthropic group, has organized a back-to-school event at Charlie’s Place complete with games, giveaways and an optional COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will be administered by MUSC for people over the age of 12, according to the event’s Facebook post.

