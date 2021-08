I've always been pretty good about saving money. In spite of that, I won't let myself spend too freely. I remember the first job I ever had. I was around 12 years old and a friend of my parents had finally agreed to let me start babysitting regularly. I don't remember how much I earned at the time, but I'm sure it wasn't a lot. But I also remember that the bulk of my money would always go into my savings account, and that I'd retain just a small percentage to spend on things like books, music, or whatever my pre-teen self desired.