Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reflect on Why It’s Hard to Return to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

By Sarah Hearon
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Second time’s the charm? Bachelor in Paradise vets Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got real about what it’s like to return to the beach spinoff as their pal Joe Amabile’s second stint on the ABC show is about to air.

“It was hard for us. I think it’s more difficult because when you go through it a couple of times, and then you’re removed from it, to go back into that world, you’re not as naive as you first were,” Jared, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly. “It’s just a different experience. It’s not any less real or anything like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGXTb_0bKpwNyo00
Joe Amabile, Ashley I + Jared ABC; Shutterstock

Ashley, 33, noted it’s “a less of a fantasy” the second time around.

“The first time, [you’re like], ‘Holy crap.’ Everything is sparkly and glowy,” Jared added. “And when you re-enter that world, you’re a little bit more jaded.”

Joe, 34, competed on season 5 of BiP in 2018 and met Kendall Long. The twosome, who briefly lived together in Los Angeles, announced their split in January 2020. While the grocery store owner is part of the original cast for BiP season 7, Ashley wonders whether Kendall, 29, will make an appearance too.

“At the same time, if Kendall does come, like rumors say she may, they might have a very similar experience to what we had,” the “Almost Famous” podcast host told Us.

Jared added, “It was sad when they broke up, but I’m rooting for them individually.”

The couple are also looking forward to seeing Bachelorette season 16 alum Brendan Morais and Bachelor season 25 alum Abigail Heringer on BiP season 7.

“Brendan, he’s a Mass guy, a New England guy, so I’m rooting for him,” Jared said. “Abigail, I think, is extremely sweet. I hope she finds someone.”

Ashley went on to point out that she’s surprised Tayshia Adams’ finalist Ben Smith didn’t join the cast — and added that she’s hoping to see some familiar faces.

Becca Kufrin and Tia [Booth] — they’re a little bit more our generation, we’ve met them,” she told Us of potential late arrivals. “Becca is so sweet. … We both love them.”

Ashley and Jared, for their part, met on BiP season 2, but their relationship didn’t last. When they returned to film season 3 in 2016, tensions were high as she was still interested in him, but Jared tried to date other people. In the end, Ashley and Jared found their way back to each other in 2018 and wed one year later. She is currently pregnant with the pair’s first child.

“In three years, you’re going to your 10-year Bachelor anniversary,” Jared told Ashley during our interview. “It’s like your 10-year high school reunion.”

The Bachelor season 19 alum, who completed for Chris Soules’ heart, agreed that it’s “so crazy” her and her husband, who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, were both originally on the franchise during seasons that aired in 2015.

“Everything was fun and young and innocent. Everything seemed like just the biggest deal,” Ashley said. “And then you’re like, ‘Oh, this is not the biggest deal. This is just fun.’”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Becca Kufrin
Person
Chris Soules
Person
Ashley Iaconetti
Person
Tayshia Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelor In Paradise#Fantasy#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElite Daily

Fans Are Clamoring For This Bachelorette Star To Be The Next Bachelor

As Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette journey wraps up, many viewers are already thinking about the future. Although it’s still unclear who the next male lead will be, Bachelor Nation has already fallen hard for one fan-favorite. So, will Michael Allio be the next Bachelor? Fans are ready to watch him hand out roses.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Show Twins’ ‘Dream’ Nursery

A sigh of relief! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed their twin babies’ nursery one month after their arrival. “Can’t believe this all came together the day @laurenluyendyk went into labor,” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned a Friday, July 16, Instagram slideshow. “Check out the @luyendyktwins nursery! Love the overall design by @potterybarnkids. Also check out our latest YouTube vid for details about the room and a link to all of the products!”
TV & VideosElite Daily

Here's Why Bachelorette Fans Are Convinced Andrew Will Be The Next Bachelor

Katie Thurston is still in the midst of her ~journey to find love,~ but viewers are already theorizing about where the Bachelor franchise is headed next. While it’s still unclear who the next Bachelor will be, a recently eliminated fan-favorite from Season 17 has won viewers’ hearts. So, will Andrew Spencer be the next Bachelor? His exit and Men Tell All hot seat gave off major leading-man vibes.
TV & VideosPeople

Bachelorette Creator Mike Fleiss Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Michelle Young's Upcoming Season

Fans of The Bachelorette are getting a first look at Michelle Young's upcoming season, courtesy of Mike Fleiss himself. On Saturday, the 57-year-old Bachelor creator tweeted a photo of the 28-year-old lead posing on the set of ABC's hit reality series. In the image, the season 18 star wears some fashionable black-and-white athleisure while sitting on bleachers next to some basketballs inside a gym.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Bachelor’s Ashley Iaconetti Was ‘Concerned’ Over Spotting Earlier in Pregnancy

Pulling back the curtain. Ashley Iaconetti detailed her pregnancy scares and symptoms in a Wednesday, July 28, Instagram Story Q&A. “Sorry if TMI, but I actually have had brown spotting on three different occasions,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, told her followers. “It was not implantation spotting. I was very concerned at the first instance. The internet did not help, but my OBGYN’s nurse calmed me.”
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Katie Thurston reunite with Greg?

We’ll admit that one of our biggest questions entering The Bachelorette finale this week was rather simple: Will we see Greg again? Katie Thurston’s one-time (apparent) favorite left in such a contentious and controversial way. Honestly, we weren’t sure that we’d ever seen him again, whether it be on the show itself or during the After the Final Rose special.
CelebritiesRefinery29

The Bachelorette Finally Proved, Once & For All, It Doesn’t Need Chris Harrison

Certain pockets of the Bachelor Nation fandom have picked up a single rallying cry over the internet: Bring back Chris Harrison. It often drips with paranoia over “cancel culture” (aka consequences) and the whitewashing of racism after the longtime host’s many controversies earlier this year, which led to his June exit from the franchise. You can find the demand for his return on Change.org with at least one petition that boasts over 20,000 signatures. That call is scribbled all over ex-Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s Instagram comments due to misattributed and misguided hostilities over Harrisons own actions. You can even find it in the comments section of Refinery29.
TV Showstvinsider.com

Who Was the Most-Watched ‘Bachelorette’? Each Season Ranked by Rating

After 16 romantic and drama-filled seasons, ABC’s The Bachelorette has become one of the most popular reality TV series of all time. Following in the footsteps after the first two seasons of The Bachelor, which premiered in 2002, the spinoff gender-bent the show’s premise, with each season focusing on a Bachelorette looking to find “Mr. Right.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kaitlyn Bristowe Chooses Sides: Is She #TeamKatie or #TeamGreg?

Bachelorette viewers were shocked by Greg Grippo’s behavior on the latest episode. In the installment airing on August 2, the frontrunner got into an intense argument with Katie Thurston. Subsequently, Greg appeared to quit the show entirely. Now host Kaitlyn Bristowe is giving her thoughts on the development. Is she #TeamKatie or #TeamGreg?
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

A New Journey! Producer Shares First Look at Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Ready to hand out roses! While Katie Thurston‘s season finale is scheduled to air on Monday, August 9, producers have already gotten a jump start on the next season. The Bachelorette executive producer Mike Fleiss teased a first look while filming Michelle Young’s upcoming season, which is scheduled to air on ABC in October. He tweeted on Saturday, August 7, “On location with our #TheBachelorette,” alongside a snap of Young.

Comments / 0

Community Policy