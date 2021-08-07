Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Abrahamson: a Team That's Family: Why U.S. Women's Water Polo Is the Gold Standard

By Alan Abrahamson
NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — There were still about five minutes left in the final quarter of the women’s water polo final Saturday when Spain’s Roser Tarrago Aymerich, on the bench, gave in to what was obvious. She tried to hide her tears. But to no avail. This was a beatdown. Not the...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Steffens
Person
Adam Krikorian
Person
Kaleigh Gilchrist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Water Polo#Gold Standard#Americans#European#Islamic State#Willilams Seidemann
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Belgium
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Iceland’s Rising Covid-19 Case Count Reveals News About Vaccine Efficiency

It’s been just reported that in Iceland, 96% of women and 90% of men who are at least 16 years old or older have received at least one dose of a Covid 19 vaccine. The vaccination rate, which is one of the highest ones in the world, is making it a particularly interesting place to look at the incidence and severity of breakthrough infections.
PhotographySlate

The Best Photo We Didn’t Use This Week: Give This Mullet a Gold Medal

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for editorial photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but that are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share the weirdest photo from the wires.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

US moves Guam defense front and center

The U.S. strategy for the defense of Guam is coming into sharper focus with a combination of fast-moving Army and Air Force exercises and as lawmakers push the Pentagon for details of a 360-degree air and missile defense against cruise, ballistic and hypersonic threats faced by the key U.S. territory.
Tokyo Olympics13newsnow.com

Taboo in Tokyo, Olympians sport their ink

TOKYO, Japan — Taboo in much of Tokyo, tattoos are everywhere at the Olympics. In 2015, a Japanese tattoo artist was fined $1,400 USD for tattooing 3 customers without a medical license. But in 2020, it was overruled, and the Supreme Court acknowledged tattooing as an art form, rather than a medical procedure.
SoccerNBC San Diego

Abrahamson: From a High School Spaghetti Dinner to Olympic Gold

TOKYO — At seemingly every strip mall in the United States, there’s typically a dance studio populated (mostly) by little girls. Let’s say you were one of those. Growing up, you do dance. Jazz. Hip-hop. Tap. Contemporary dance. Even ballet. Things go along, and as you’re getting into high school,...
SportsPasadena Star-News

Allyson Felix sets another Olympic milestone with 11th medal, 7th gold

TOKYO—It had been an Olympic career like no other, stretching across five Games and on to an almost almost unbearably humid Saturday night at the Olympic Stadium and one final golden lap for Allyson Felix. And now Felix, like her victorious U.S. 4×400 meter relay teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad...
AnimalsHuffingtonPost

This Cat Might Be U.S. Water Polo Team's Biggest Fan

Watch this TV-watching kitty perhaps getting a little too involved in the U.S. men’s water polo match against Italy Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics. (See the clip below.) As Hannes Daube throws in a goal for Team USA, the cat appears to act out the big moment with a paw-fect delivery.
SportsNBC Philadelphia

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
WorldWashington Examiner

Japanese mayor apologizes after biting Olympic gold medal

A Japanese mayor bit off more than he could chew and was forced to apologize Thursday after chomping down on an Olympic gold medal, grossing out its recipient and the millions of viewers who were watching. Softball pitcher Miu Goto placed her gold medal around Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura's neck...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Renowned epidemiologist says the world 'is closer to the beginning than the end' of the pandemic and warns Indian 'Delta' variant is 'maybe the most contagious virus' ever

A renowned epidemiologist says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over due to not enough vaccines being available for every country. Dr Larry Brilliant, who was a medical officer in the World Health Organization's (WHO) smallpox eradication program, says not enough people around the globe have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
ABC News

AP PHOTOS: A 35-hour Olympic journey from Argentina to Tokyo

There is no easy way from Argentina to Japan. Associated Press Photographer Natacha Pisarenko's trip was more complicated than most. From the full-body protective suits worn by fellow travelers in Buenos Aires, to the long wait at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for results from COVID-19 testing, Pisarenko's roughly 35-hour journey to the 2020 Summer Games was longer than most but otherwise typical for the thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on Japan's capital this week. With the opening ceremonies days away, foreigners are arriving in droves despite the city's state of emergency prompted by surging COVID-19 cases. Visitors are under strict protective protocols that begin with testing 96 hours before their flights and will continue throughout their stays. Pisarenko's trek began in Buenos Aires, with a stop in Frankfurt, Germany, en route to Japan. Masks were mandatory throughout, but some travelers took extra precautions. A few in Buenos Aires donned protective...

Comments / 0

Community Policy