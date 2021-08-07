Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mike McGlinchey provides updates on 49ers rookies Aaron Banks, Trey Sermon

By David Bonilla
Posted by 
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

870 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Rookie guard Aaron Banks has yet to get reps with the first-team offense in training camp. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton have been switching off at right guard, with Colton McKivitz getting some work there on Wednesday. In April, the San Francisco 49ers made Banks a second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame and have lofty expectations for the 23-year-old offensive lineman.

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

49erswebzone

49erswebzone

966
Followers
4K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Compton
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Wayne Gallman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Notre Dame#Irish#Ohio State#Tailbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

‘I wanted to get out of there’: Arden Key happy to leave Raiders, join 49ers

3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Arden Key learned a lot from his time with the Raiders. He learned how to endure a tough situation and be a professional even when you want out. Obviously, the defensive end was unhappy with his previous team and appreciates the opportunity he now has with the San Francisco 49ers.
NFLchatsports.com

Trent Williams on Mike McGlinchey: He looks great. I think he looks amazing

Trent Williams was frank on Tuesday when he said, “I feel like we’re the team to beat.” He said this is the first time in his career that he’s felt that way about a team he’s played on. Williams acknowledged that all 32 teams have that same confidence, but Williams feels it’s real with the 49ers.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers tackle Mike McGlinchey added 25 pounds this offseason

1.1k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Mike McGlinchey was visibly bigger when he reported to training camp this week. The San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle worked hard to bulk up this offseason, and discussed the process with reporters after Saturday's practice.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance signs rookie contract with 49ers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance and the 49ers finally hammered out the details on the 2021 draft pick’s rookie contract. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers QB Trey Lance the most popular bet for...
NFLESPN

49ers QB Trey Lance, 3rd overall draftee, signs rookie deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --  San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance signed his rookie contract Wednesday morning ahead of the teams first practice of training camp. Lances agency CAA made the announcement on Twitter before the team later confirmed it. Selected No. 3 overall in the draft, Lance will receive...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

49ers Sign First-Round QB Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers announced signed first-round QB Trey Lance to a four-year rookie contract on Wednesday, according to his agency. Lance, 20, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore, but was limited to appearing in just one game last year due to NDSU’s schedule. The 49ers took Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Mike McDaniel impressed by Trey Lance’s offseason work, 49ers’ QB room

582 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. New San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel stepped up to the podium after Thursday's training camp practice. Due to past COVID restrictions and precautions, it was the first time he got to speak in person to the media since being promoted.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

John Lynch ‘hopeful’ 49ers will sign rookie QB Trey Lance soon

471 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Today, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch was asked about the contract situation with the team's No. 3 overall pick. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance remains the only unsigned player from the Niners' most recent draft class.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Watch 49ers rookie Trey Lance fire up the crowd before practice

1k share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan regretted not having a rookie player fire up the crowd during the first training camp practice this week. The team has tasked a rookie with doing so in previous years. Obviously, not last year, as no fans were in the stands for practices.
NFLallfans.co

Why analyst doubts 49ers QB Trey Lance’s chances for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Right now, DraftKings has San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance tied with Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris for the third-best odds (+800) to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors during the upcoming season. Only Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (+300) and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (+750) own better odds.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ Mike McGlinchey bringing new mental, physical approach to 2021

238 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. After a down 2020, McGlinchey has a new physical and mental approach to 2021. More San Francisco 49ers News. Bulked-up 49ers tackle Mike McGlinchey doesn't go unnoticed. By David Bonilla.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers' McGlinchey adds weight, earns Shanahan's confidence

Coach Kyle Shanahan anticipates right tackle Mike McGlinchey have a strong season in 2021. In fact, the 49ers are so confident, they have already made a hefty financial commitment to the right tackle in 2022, when McGlinchey is scheduled to receive a fully guaranteed salary of $10.88 million on the fifth-year option.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers DT Javon Kinlaw: “I have no injury”

947 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. "I have no injury," wrote San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw via an Instagram story. Out of an abundance of caution on the part of the team, Kinlaw has...
NFLChico Enterprise-Record

49ers’ Trey Lance showing impressive pocket poise in debut training camp

SANTA CLARA — Trey Lance looks smooth in the pocket. His mobility allows him to slide from incoming trouble. His athleticism is obvious. He climbs the pocket (as experts say). His eyes dart through progressions. His instincts alert him when to escape. He will roll out, but not breach the line of scrimmage.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

DeMeco Ryans on how Trey Lance is helping the 49ers defense improve

656 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. In previous practices, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance had mostly stuck with showing off his arm while remaining in the pocket. Saturday was different, though. The rookie showed off his ability to make things happen with his legs, too, on designed runs and while scrambling out of the pocket.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Pork roll and mind work: The story of 49ers’ Mike McGlinchey’s improvement plan

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey spent the offseason adding weight and working to shed the mental baggage that plagued him last year when he was frequently pushed around by pass rushers. Now 25 pounds heavier, at 315 pounds, McGlinchey aims to have the breakout season many expected in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy