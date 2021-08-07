Mike McGlinchey provides updates on 49ers rookies Aaron Banks, Trey Sermon

870 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Rookie guard Aaron Banks has yet to get reps with the first-team offense in training camp. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton have been switching off at right guard, with Colton McKivitz getting some work there on Wednesday. In April, the San Francisco 49ers made Banks a second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame and have lofty expectations for the 23-year-old offensive lineman.