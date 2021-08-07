Diarrhea Officially Cancels NBC’s Reality Series ‘Ultimate Slip N’ Slide’ After Crew Member Parasite

Several weeks after production on NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide was put on hold after a number of crew members came down with what insiders have described as "explosive diarrhea", the network officially canceled the gameshow on Friday. The show — hosted by comedians Ron Funches and Bobby Moynihan — was supposed to debut on August 8th after the Tokyo Olympics send-off. Now, with the series no longer going forward, Funches has taken to social media to open up about the situation calling the gameshow "still the best summer job I ever had" despite the rather poopy situation.