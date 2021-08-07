Cancel
Diarrhea Officially Cancels NBC’s Reality Series ‘Ultimate Slip N’ Slide’ After Crew Member Parasite

By Michael Haskoor
Decider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC has officially canceled its planned reality competition series Ultimate Slip N’ Slide, well…. due to diarrhea. The series, hosted by Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, paused production on June 2 after at least one crew member tested positive for the parasitic disease giardia, which causes diarrhea and abdominal pain. Now, the network has finally flushed the toilet on the show, according to several reports.

Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled ABC Show Returning to TVs This Fall

ABC axed a few beloved shows at the end of this past TV season, but one of them is getting new life. While it's not a renewal or spinoff announcement, American Housewife will be back on TVs this fall. Sadly, it will only be via syndicated reruns. Deadline reports that...
TV SeriesGamespot

10 Canceled TV Shows That Should Have Stayed Dead

These 10 dead shows got another chance at life, and blew it. , and it's extremely rare for them to get a second chance--even when . That makes it sting all the more when shows that were once beloved do get to come back for a revival, reboot, or sequel series, and they wind up missing the mark.
TV & VideosPopculture

NBC Cancels Game Show After Diarrhea Outbreak Despite Just 1 Week of Production Remaining

The strange saga of Ultimate Slip N' Slide has come to an untimely end. NBC announced on Friday that it decided to pull the project entirely and it will no longer air after there was a giardia outbreak onset. TVLine reports that despite there only being one week left of production of the game show, the network has decided to cancel the project and shelve it for good. The game show — based on Wham-O's classic backyard waterslide — was supposed to feature the hosting talents of comedians Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches.
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

There's a Shocking Reason NBC Canceled 'Good Girls' Ahead of Season 5

Good Girls fans, this is a goodbye no one saw coming. Ahead of the season 4 finale, TVLine reported that NBC is not renewing the dramedy for a fifth season. In other words, this week’s episode of Good Girls is the series finale. After news broke last month that the show was canceled, fans went off on Twitter.
TV Serieswomansday.com

'Manifest' Fans Are Demanding to Know the Real Reason NBC Canceled the Show

In early June, Deadline broke the worst news ever for Manifest fans. Apparently, NBC decided to pull the plug on the plane mystery drama, which means there will not be a season 4 or anymore new episodes of Manifest on the network. This is especially shocking considering that multiple outlets report Manifest — which stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas — recently slid into the number-one spot on Netflix's list of most-watched shows.
TV & VideosPopculture

NBC Pulls Show From Schedule After Diarrhea Outbreak

After reportedly committing $18 million to the show, NBC will not be airing Ultimate Slip-N-Slide at all this summer after production was postponed due to an outbreak of giardia in June. The tiny parasite can cause giardiasis, and one of the symptoms includes diarrhea. The show was scheduled to debut on Sunday, Aug. 8 after the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony, but it became clear early last month it was not going to be ready.
TV & VideosPopculture

NBC's Diarrhea Scandal and Show Cancellation, Explained

NBC decided that the best way to deal with the mess behind the scenes of their new game show Ultimate Slip N Slide was to dispose of it completely, cancelling it before the first season premiered. In June, NBC halted production of the summer reality series after an outbreak of "awful explosive diarrhea" among the crew members. The game show — based on Wham-O's classic backyard waterslide — was supposed to feature the hosting talents of Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, who were both fine despite the outbreak.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Ultimate Slip ‘N’ Slide’ Not Moving Forward at NBC After Giardia Outbreak

“Ultimate Slip ‘N’ Slide” is officially being flushed from the NBC schedule. The reality competition series paused production back in June following an outbreak of giardia onset. It will not resume production and therefore will not debut on Aug. 8 after the Tokyo Olympics finale as originally planed. Instead, ” “Family Game Fight” will air in the show’s intended time slot. NBC will kick off its summer schedule with “American Ninja Warrior” on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. Et followed by “The Wall” at 10 p.m.
TV SeriesZimbio

Canceled TV Shows 2021: See What Got The Axe This Year

It's hard times for some TV shows. The entertainment landscape can be a cold and barren place. Audiences are fickle beasts. While mega-hits like WandaVision, Shadow and Bone, and others blot out the sun, there are plenty of middling, unnoticed shows that get the proverbial axe. Here's a rundown of the TV cancellations of 2021.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Cancelled, Will Not Air at NBC Following Outbreak

Summer’s over for NBC’s Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide: The summer game show will not air at all after shutting down production following a giardia outbreak. The show’s producers Universal Television Alternative Studio paused production of the show in June after a crew member tested positive for giardia. (Reports at the time said that dozens of crew members fell violently ill and experienced severe bouts of diarrhea.) Testing of the shooting location came back negative for giardia, a source tells TVLine, but the surrounding area tested positive, so the decision was made to stop shooting at that site.
TV & VideosComicBook

Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Host on Poopy Situation: "Still the Best Summer Job I Ever Had"

Several weeks after production on NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide was put on hold after a number of crew members came down with what insiders have described as "explosive diarrhea", the network officially canceled the gameshow on Friday. The show — hosted by comedians Ron Funches and Bobby Moynihan — was supposed to debut on August 8th after the Tokyo Olympics send-off. Now, with the series no longer going forward, Funches has taken to social media to open up about the situation calling the gameshow "still the best summer job I ever had" despite the rather poopy situation.
TV & VideosComplex

NBC Scraps ‘The Ultimate Slip N’ Slide’ Entirely Following Production Pause

“The Ultimate Slip N’ Slide” has slipped and slid off NBC’s upcoming roster of programs. The network scrapped the reality competition series, as shared by Deadline on Friday, after production paused on June 2 when a crew member tested positive for intestinal infection giardia. While filming was nearly done and only a week remaining, by the time the crew was forced to shut down in June, sources told Deadline that restarting would’ve been a difficult task.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

FOX Reboots Fantasy Island, AGT Begins Live Shows, and More

The legend of Fantasy Island continues in FOX’s reboot of the classic drama series starring Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke, a descendant of Ricardo Montalbán’s iconic Mr. Roarke. Also today: America’s Got Talent returns with its first live show of the season and a Peacock-exclusive wild card special, Hard Knocks...
NFLreality blurred

MTV’s Cribs and The Challenge return, and so do these other reality shows

Now that the Summer Olympics are over, it’s time for reality TV to fill the void, both with actual sports (football) and reality TV’s version of The Challenge. And there are a lot of shows coming your way this week, in addition to the finale of The Bachelorette—well, the first of two Bachelorettes that will air this year.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Manifest Star Joins NBC Pilot: Is the Show Doomed?

Manifest was grounded for good earlier this year, and one of its stars is moving on. According to Deadline, Matt Long has joined the cast of NBC pilot Getaway, from The Blacklist duo John Davis and John Fox. Long joins a cast that includes Marg Helgenberger (CSI), Jasmine Mathews (The...

