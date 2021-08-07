Diarrhea Officially Cancels NBC’s Reality Series ‘Ultimate Slip N’ Slide’ After Crew Member Parasite
NBC has officially canceled its planned reality competition series Ultimate Slip N’ Slide, well…. due to diarrhea. The series, hosted by Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, paused production on June 2 after at least one crew member tested positive for the parasitic disease giardia, which causes diarrhea and abdominal pain. Now, the network has finally flushed the toilet on the show, according to several reports.decider.com
Comments / 4