Tickets are officially on sale for Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens. The event is scheduled on Thursdays through Sundays from November 26th to January 2nd from 4 to 9 p.m. and features millions of Christmas lights draped among the various landscapes and sculptures around the gardens. There will also be nightly tree lighting ceremonies, live music and festive foods and treats are just some of the things to also enjoy. Tickets must be purchased in advance and space is limited.