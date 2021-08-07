Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton Thunderstorms and heavy showers will impact portions of northern Hamilton and southwestern Echols Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1059 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Crossroads, or near Jennings, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper, Jennings and Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0