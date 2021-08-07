Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Congratulates BF Devin Booker On Olympic Gold Medal Win — See Pic

By Erin Silvia
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451yEf_0bKpuCLF00
BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a pic of Devin Booker standing on the basketball court in his jersey and shorts after he won his first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kendall Jenner, 25, is showing support for her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, after he impressively won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics! The doting girlfriend, who just celebrated her one-year anniversary with the basketball player in June, shared a photo of him standing on the basketball court on her TV screen and added a gold medal emoji to it. She didn’t write any words but the athlete could be seen from the back while wearing his red, white, and blue jersey, which had his last name on it along with the number 15, and matching shorts.

Kendall’s sweet supportive pic came after the Phoenix Suns star, who was part of the 12-member U.S. Olympic team this year, scored two free throws and played 22 minutes into the gold medal game while teammate and captain, Kevin Durant, topped the scoreboard with 29 points.

Although Kendall didn’t join Devin at the Olympics, her latest story pic proves she was cheering him on from home. The lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official back in Feb. after they sparked dating rumors with hangouts in the months before. Since then, they’ve been seen on various outings but still tend to keep their romance as private as can be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2546w2_0bKpuCLF00
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker looking stylish during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)

Before he went to the Olympics, Devin and the Phoenix Suns played an NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona last month and Kendall showed her support through other Instagram pics. The snapshots were selfies that she took while standing in a mirror and in them, she was wearing a large Phoenix Suns jacket along with baggy white pants.

Kendall spoke a bit about her relationship with Devin during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion earlier this year and confirmed he was her “boyfriend” to host Andy Cohen. “I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly…it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that],” she told Andy about why she keeps her romance private. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

Comments / 7

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Olympic#The Phoenix Suns#Nba#The Milwaukee Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Kendall Jenner Is On The New Cover For Vogue Spain

Kendall Jenner has released a series of pictures on her Instagram from the photo-shoot for her new cover on Vogue Spain. The first time Jenner was on the cover of Vogue magazine was back in 2016 . Now, 5 years later, she makes an appearance again for the August issue.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Sizzle! Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Toned Tummy While Rocking a Tiny Top in West Hollywood

Curves for days! Kendall Jenner was spotted showing off her toned tummy while rocking a tiny knitted top in West Hollywood on Tuesday, July 27. In photos obtained by Life & Style, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, could be seen rocking a striped knitted halter top, which was cropped significantly. She paired the statement shirt with a pair of classic black pants, black sandals, black sunglasses and a black and green purse.
Celebritiesfadeawayworld.net

Jared Dudley Thinks Kendall Jenner Relationship Inspired Devin Booker To Take Care Of His Body: "In A Way, I Think Him Having A Girlfriend Has Helped Him"

Devin Booker has been playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. After years of struggling to get Phoenix some success, Booker found the best running-mate in Phoenix when the franchise traded for Chris Paul. The duo became All-Stars this season. But it was during the playoffs where fans got to see the evolution of Devin Booker. Unlike Paul, who is an NBA veteran with loads of playoff experience, Booker had never been in a playoff series.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kendall Jenner’s celebration of her boyfriend’s triumph at the Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner now she has another Olympic champion in her close circle: her boyfriend Devin Booker!. The model celebrated the basketball victory of Devin Booker in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this Saturday, August 6 against France by sharing an Instagram story of him with his shirt on the court after the game. He used a gold medal emoji over the image to commemorate Devin’s big win. The 24-year-old athlete scored two points in the game, which had a final score of 87-82.
Basketballchatsports.com

Devin Booker USA Basketball Flag Series bobblehead released!

Celebrate your boy Devin Booker and the United States men’s national basketball team capturing another gold medal at the 2020 (21?) Toyko Olympics with this beautiful bobble from the fine folks at FOCO. Move fast, this is another limited-edition piece. Just 221 will be produced, and it will run you...
Phoenix, AZ12news.com

Devin Booker quiet in U.S. men's basketball second Tokyo win

SAITAMA, Japan — In team U.S.A men's basketball's blowout win over the Czech Republic, Phoenix Suns' guard Devin Booker made little noise. While the U.S. put up 119 points against the Czech Republic's 84, Booker only contributed five of those points, a stark contrast to last week's game when Booker was the second leading scorer.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: How Deandre Ayton Can Become a Top 3 NBA Center

After a wild beginning to the summer which crammed a run to the NBA Finals, the NBA draft, and free agency’s opening all into a three week period, the Phoenix Suns can finally take a step back and assess themselves ahead the 2021-22 season. Diving in for them, Deandre Ayton deserves our attention first and foremost.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Khloé Feels About Tristan Threatening Lamar For Trying to Get Back Together With Her

Not the love triangle we expected. Khloé Kardashian’s response to Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom‘s feud proves that she’s done with both of her exes. A source told E! News on Tuesday, July 12, that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum thinks that her ex-boyfriend and ex-husband’s recent Instagram spat over her was “childish.” “Khloé thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish,” the source said. “She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.”
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Giannis’s Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo added “NBA champion” to his résumé on Tuesday night, scoring 50 points in a series-clinching win over the Phoenix Suns. Following the legacy-defining victory, Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for the ‘Greek Freak.’. “Nobody truly knows the work you have...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Allyson Felix Actually Worth?

Track and field star Allyson Felix is gearing up to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which is her "fifth and last," according to the Los Angeles Times. The sprinter took home her first medal in 2004 at age 18 before going on to earn a total of nine medals at four different Olympics. She now holds the record for most track and field medals won by an American woman.

Comments / 7

Community Policy