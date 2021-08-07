How to Get Into the Most Popular Bar in Disney World
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has officially reopened after a long-term refurbishment!. And, the newly re-themed Moana rooms aren’t the only exciting thing to get back to exploring! All of the dining locations at the hotel have reopened — including the popular bar, Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto. But, recently it’s been VERY hard to get in so we’re bringing you some tips and tricks to help you have the chance to grab a drink from the highly themed bar!allears.net
Comments / 0