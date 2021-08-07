Cancel
Winnebago County, IL

In Brief: Winnebago County

Rockford Register-Star
 2 days ago

POPLAR GROVE — The Poplar Grove Wings and Wheels Museum, Suite A-1, 5151 Orth Road, will host a cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The menu will include chicken breast sandwiches or hamburgers, coleslaw, baked beans, chips, soda and a cookie. AirVenture 2021 Award winners will be present, including Ken and Lorraine Morris with the Gold Lindy Award for the UNO-C140A and Mike and Tricia Foss with the Reserve Grand Champion Kit Build Award for the Van's RV-8.

