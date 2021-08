While the return of The CW's Supergirl for the remainder of its sixth and final season begins with some good news for Melissa Benoist's Kara (she's Phantom Zone-free). But as you're about to see from the following return trailer, the optimistic vibes end there as "Team Kara" faces a threat that could turn Earth into a sequel to what happened to Krypton. Add into that equation Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) making her stowed-away presence known and you quickly understand that trying to squeeze in series-ending downtime to reflect and laugh might be few and far between. Viewers should more hope that all of the faces they've grown to know and love make it to the finish line in time.