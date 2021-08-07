Cancel
France beats Denmark for men’s handball gold at Olympics

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — France won the Olympic men’s handball gold medal Saturday after beating Denmark 25-23 in the final, gaining a measure of revenge for defeat to the Danes in the gold medal game in 2016. France led by six goals early in the second half before Denmark came back to...

