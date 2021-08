The Litecoin price is dropping with a loss of 3.21% after touching the daily high of $179.79. LTC/USD experiences a 3.21% price drop over the past 24 hours of trading as the coin is now trading below the upper boundary of the channel but looks like it might be headed beneath the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, any further bearish movement below the 9-day moving average could see the Litecoin price headed towards the $160 level and it is likely to occur if the coin continues to drop in the next few days.