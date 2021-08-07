Cancel
Police ask for public’s assistance to locate suspect in homicide

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinnipeg Police are asking for the public’s assistance after an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect in a homicide that occurred last week. On Tuesday, Winnipeg Police issued a media release on the murder of Tanner Daniel Kerr, 31, which occurred on July 30, at a residence in the 400 block of Arlington Street. Officers were called to that location where they found Kerr stabbed and grievously injured and they provided emergency first-aid until the paramedics arrived.

