Police ask for public’s assistance to locate suspect in homicide

Winnipeg Police are asking for the public’s assistance after an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect in a homicide that occurred last week. On Tuesday, Winnipeg Police issued a media release on the murder of Tanner Daniel Kerr, 31, which occurred on July 30, at a residence in the 400 block of Arlington Street. Officers were called to that location where they found Kerr stabbed and grievously injured and they provided emergency first-aid until the paramedics arrived.