Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Senate leader is acting governor as Lamont vacations

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has a new governor — temporarily.

Martin Looney, the Democratic president pro tempore of the state Senate from New Haven, became acting governor Saturday and will serve in the role until Thursday while Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, also Democrats, are out of state.

Lamont and his family are vacationing at their home in Maine and Bysiewicz is in New Mexico with her husband to spend personal time and attend an education policy conference.

Bysiewicz plans to return to the state Thursday and will be acting governor until Lamont returns Aug. 15.

A Lamont spokesman said the governor will hold regular briefings via video conference with his staff, agency commissioners and other officials. In a letter, Lamont told Looney that he can be reached by cell phone or email if needed.

Article 4 of the state constitution says if the governor leaves the state, the lieutenant governor “shall exercise the powers and authority and perform the duties appertaining to the office of governor” until the governor returns. If the lieutenant governor also leaves the state, the Senate president pro tempore has the powers of the governor.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

525K+
Followers
294K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Martin Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate President#Democrats#Ap#Democratic#The State Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Corbin, KYPosted by
The Associated Press

6 drug treatment facilities get $6 million in federal aid

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — Six substance abuse treatment programs in high-risk communities in eastern Kentucky have received $6 million in federal aid. Treatment centers in Corbin, Albany, Prestonsburg, Newport, Morehead and Ashcamp will receive $1 million each, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Monday in a statement. The funding from the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy