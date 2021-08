PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of activists says the Schuylkill River is in such poor shape that future regattas may have to be moved. Philadelphia has a history of rowing that dates back to before the Civil War, but the activists say without something being done, the future could be in jeopardy. “Everyone that’s had the opportunity to go out and row on a boat, it’s fun,” Al Wachlin said. But the fun times are in jeopardy of being destroyed. Wachlin has been rowing at the Schuylkill since 1958, but he says climate change and development upriver are causing the condition of the...