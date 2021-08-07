Cancel
Video Games

Microsoft Xbox Night Mode Dims your Screen, Power Button & Controller

By Farhan Shaikh
techviral.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft brings a new night mode blue light filter for Xbox Consoles that offers customization like dimming the controller, screen, and power button. The company allows the Xbox owners to dim the LED brightness. You can set the Xbox to switch the system to dark mode and disable HDR when...

#Dim#Night Mode#Xbox Consoles#Hdr#American#Setting Menu
