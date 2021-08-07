Microsoft Xbox Night Mode Dims your Screen, Power Button & Controller

Get instant access to your Xbox with the 8Bitdo Media Remotes for Xbox. These remotes wake your Xbox quickly and easily, thanks to their dedicated home buttons. What’s more, they come in both Long and Short editions. Their main difference is their length and the fact that the Long edition includes a number pad. Both work with your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Even better, these gaming remotes help you navigate menus and apps, thanks to the special Xbox buttons. Moreover, the motion-activated backlit buttons let you see what you’re doing, even in a dimly lit room. Finally, the sleek, modern design of these gadgets integrates seamlessly with your media setup. Overall, the 8Bitdo Media Remotes make it easier to stream on your Xbox.