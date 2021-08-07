Aron Baynes Could Miss Next Season

The Aron Baynes experiment has come to an abrupt albeit unsurprising end in Toronto. What had once seemed like a solid fallback option to fill the Toronto Raptors' frontcourt holes, Baynes' tenure with the Raptors was anything but. The 34-year-old Australian totally lost his three-point stroke and was played off the court by the midpoint of the season. Now, he'll be looking for work this summer after Toronto decided to move on from Baynes and the $7.3 million he was going to be owed next year.