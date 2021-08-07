Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Aron Baynes Could Miss Next Season

By Dana Gauruder
hoopsrumors.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree agent center Aron Baynes could miss next season due to a neck injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Baynes, who played for the Raptors last season, has severe nerve damage in his neck and is currently in the hospital, says Charania. Baynes, a member of the Australian national team that took the bronze medal at the Olympics, initially injured his neck in a victory over Italy. He suffered a more significant injury slipping in the team bathroom.

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aron Baynes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Olympics#Italy#Open Market#Charania#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Aron Baynes and More

While NBA free agents have only been able to officially sign deals with teams since Friday, there was a ton of news in the days leading up to those transactions getting finalized. A bunch of players have changed teams, and there have also been some major trades take place. But...
NBANew York Post

Aron Baynes out of Olympics after ‘complicated’ bathroom accident

An off-court neck injury has halted Aron Baynes’ Olympic run in Tokyo. The Australian basketball player — who initially injured his neck during the second half of a Boomers win over Italy Wednesday — suffered a fall in the team’s bathroom that caused further injury to his neck. As a result, Baynes will miss the remainder of the Tokyo Olympics.
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors waive Aron Baynes, near deal to bring back Khem Birch

The Raptors jettisoned one centre Wednesday and could add another by Friday in a pair of expected moves. Toronto waived veteran Aron Baynes, hours before his $7.4-million (U.S.) contract for next season would have kicked in, and moved closer to locking up Canadian big man Khem Birch as the NBA’s free-agent season drones on.
BasketballESPN

Boomers centre Aron Baynes out of Tokyo Olympics with neck injury

Aron Baynes has been ruled out of the remainder of the Boomers' Olympic campaign, Basketball Australia has confirmed. Baynes picked up a neck injury while on court during the second half of Australia's 86-83 win over Italy on Wednesday night. ESPN's Olgun Uluc first reported the news of Baynes' injury...
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Waive Aron Baynes, but Frontcourt Holes Still Remain Unfilled

The Aron Baynes experiment has come to an abrupt albeit unsurprising end in Toronto. What had once seemed like a solid fallback option to fill the Toronto Raptors' frontcourt holes, Baynes' tenure with the Raptors was anything but. The 34-year-old Australian totally lost his three-point stroke and was played off the court by the midpoint of the season. Now, he'll be looking for work this summer after Toronto decided to move on from Baynes and the $7.3 million he was going to be owed next year.
NBAtheScore

Raptors waive Baynes

The Toronto Raptors waived veteran big man Aron Baynes, the team announced Wednesday. His $7.35-million salary for 2021-22 was set to become fully guaranteed at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday if Baynes remained on the roster. The move puts Toronto $9.3 million below the tax with four open roster spots...
Worldsemoball.com

Australia loses Aron Baynes from Olympics with neck injury

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) -- Australia center Aron Baynes will miss the remainder of the Tokyo Olympics with a neck injury, a significant blow for the medal hopefuls who have already qualified for next week's knockout stage. The team said Baynes got hurt during Wednesday's game against Italy and will "recover...
NBAchatsports.com

The next week could define the next decade of Raptors history

Tomorrow night’s NBA Draft represents one of, if not the, highest-stakes moment in Toronto basketball since Game 6 of the NBA title. Yes, it could be that important to the future of the franchise. The Raptors will be picking at number four in the 2021 NBA Draft, with the consensus...
NBAbardown.com

The legendary "Unofficial Aron Baynes Fan Club" places 46-year curse on Raps

Some casuals that read the title of this article no doubt scoff and determine today, Wednesday the 4th of August, 2021, to be – in fact – a slow news day. While it may be true that there is not a whole lot going on in the world of sports, it should not dampen the significance of what we are about to tell you.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Ex-Celtic Aron Baynes Out Of Olympics Due To Freak Bathroom Injury

The freakiest of injuries has ended Aron Baynes’ hopes of leading Australia to Olympic gold on the court. The Toronto Raptors and Australia center will miss the rest of the Tokyo Olympics due to a neck injury he suffered Wednesday. Baynes initially hurt himself during the first half of the Australia-Italy game, but his ailment worsened in the second half after he slipped in the team bathroom.
NBACBS Sports

Aron Baynes: Let go by Raps

Baynes was waived by the Raptors on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Baynes quickly fell out of favor with coach Nick Nurse last season and often wasn't a meaningful part of the rotation in Toronto. He still managed to average 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 18.5 minutes, but the season was a massive disappointment compared to his surprising 2019-20 campaign with the Suns. As a 34-year-old with issues staying healthy and trouble making an impact last year, it would be surprising if Baynes were to find his way into a fantasy-relevant role this upcoming season.
NBASportsnet.ca

Raptors officially place centre Aron Baynes on waivers

The Toronto Raptors have officially waived centre Aron Baynes after just one season, the team announced on Wednesday. The Australian's $7.35-million deal was set to become a guaranteed contract on Thursday. Although it is unclear if talks materialized with other teams, there was a chance Baynes' contract could have been...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Raptors waive former starter Aron Baynes

Aron Baynes is the latest player to depart the Toronto Raptors, who waived the center on Wednesday. The move came one day after Toronto also waived guard DeAndre' Bembry and forwards Rodney Hood and Paul Watson. Baynes, 34, signed a two-year, $14.35 million deal with the Raptors as a free...
NBAInsideHoops

Toronto Raptors sign-and-trade Kyle Lowry to Miami Heat

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have acquired guard Goran Dragic and forward Precious Achiuwa from the Miami Heat as part of a sign-and-trade for six-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry. “Kyle Lowry is a great leader and an exceptional defender,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “As a point guard, he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy