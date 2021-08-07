Aron Baynes Could Miss Next Season
Free agent center Aron Baynes could miss next season due to a neck injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Baynes, who played for the Raptors last season, has severe nerve damage in his neck and is currently in the hospital, says Charania. Baynes, a member of the Australian national team that took the bronze medal at the Olympics, initially injured his neck in a victory over Italy. He suffered a more significant injury slipping in the team bathroom.www.hoopsrumors.com
