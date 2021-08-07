Josh Allen Beats Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield to a Massive Extension, Signing a Six-Year $258 Million Deal With the Bills
Five teams drafted quarterbacks in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The New York Jets’ No. 3 pick, Sam Darnold, is on to his second team, and the Arizona Cardinals No. 10 pick, Josh Rosen, is fighting for a job on his third team. The Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield (No. 1), Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (No. 7), and Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (No. 30) have found success with the team that selected them.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0