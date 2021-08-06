Observations From First Practice of Fall Camp: Defense

Jeadyn Lukus is no longer Clemson’s only five-star commit. Rivals revealed quarterback Cade Klubnik as its newest five-star recruit on Monday. “I think just a lot of hard work has come with it and a lot of people to just kind of help me throughout this whole process with everybody since fifth and sixth grade just kind of helped me ‘til now and for the next coming years,” Klubnik said of earning his fifth star during an interview with Rivals. “It’s such an honor, to me, and definitely just really cool.”