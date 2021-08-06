Cancel
Observations From First Practice of Fall Camp: Defense

 10 days ago

The Clemson Tigers have hit the fall camp practice field with media to watch in the best capacity since pre-COVID-19, with loads of storylines and position groups to watch. Defensive names like Bryan Bresee have been added to award watchlists when a name like Andrew Booth Jr. needs to prove himself a true No. 1 cornerback. Day one is often full of rust, but Friday is just the beginning of a grind that will carry the team and its coaching staff through the new year.

