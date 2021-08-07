Cancel
Queens, NY

Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Stealing Nearly $2,000 In Violent Queens Robberies

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find suspects accused in several violent robberies in Queens .

The incidents happened back in June, but the NYPD just released pictures and surveillance video of suspects who allegedly got away with nearly $2,000 and credit cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20C9aA_0bKpq7s100

(credit: NYPD)

The first incident happened on the southbound F platform at the Sutphin Boulevard subway station around 3:45 p.m. on June 9. The pair allegedly punched a 29-year-old man in the face and took off with his wallet, which had about $1,600 inside. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Four days later, a group of four suspects reportedly attacked a 50-year-old man at the intersection of 88th Road and 144th Street. According to police, they punched the man in the face, pushed him to the ground and stole his wallet from his back pocket. The wallet contained about $100, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyzFX_0bKpq7s100

(credit: NYPD)

Three suspects allegedly robbed another man at the Sutphin Boulevard station on June 14. A suspect punched a 66-year-old from behind and stole his wallet, which contained credit cards, police said. The suspects fled the station.

Police said two suspects attacked and robbed a 71-year-old man at the intersection of 86th Avenue and 139th Street about 10 minutes later. The suspects pushed the man to the ground and took his wallet, which had about $150 and credit cards inside, police said. The man was taken to the hospital with an arm injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) . You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

