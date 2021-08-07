Viewpoints: Words matter, and Holocaust analogies are never appropriate

Her name is Kairi; she was born just a mere 10 years ago this month. Her arrival was foretold Terri and I by her parents and immediately, I began a new season of life. I began writing to her in a journal I was able to present her at her dedication. She will one day read the scriptures, prayers and promises from God’s word, which I wrote to her reminding her that the creator of the universe has a very special plan for her life. From the day of her birth until the moment of this very writing, I have thought of her, prayed for her and loved her dearly as every grandpa reading this column does his own grandchild. Never underestimate the love of a grandparent!