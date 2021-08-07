Viewpoints: Words matter, and Holocaust analogies are never appropriate
Many of us grew up learning the adage "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me." We now know that saying is not true. For many of us, the most hurt we have experienced in our lives has been related to what someone has said to us, about us or about a loved one. Whether out of ignorance or with intent, unkind words and phrases can and do have a profound negative impact in our lives.www.oklahoman.com
Comments / 3