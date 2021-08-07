Cancel
Boynton Beach, FL

Driver arrested for hitting bicyclist, leaving crash

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
A Boynton Beach man was arrested Friday night after hitting a bicyclist and leaving the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the 56-year-old driver was traveling west on Davis Boulevard entering the plaza located at 1921 Davis Boulevard plaza. At 11:50 p.m. the driver struck the right side of the 46-year-old Naples man after making a right turn into the plaza.

The driver left the scene, exited the vehicle and entered his room at the Red Roof Inn where FHP placed him under arrest for leaving a scene with serious injuries. The car was also impounded by troopers investigating the scene.

The bicyclist was left critically injured and transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.

