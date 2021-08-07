Fantasy Football News and Analysis

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Hurts is the QB11, ranked after guys like Tom Brady and Ryan Tannehill. However, we’ve seen what rushing upside can do for a quarterback’s fantasy football floor, and Hurts is really the last guy I think you can like for that rushing element. After him are guys like Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, and Matt Ryan, all guys who aren’t running. There’s also Joe Burrow, who the Bengals should NOT let run after tearing his ACL and MCL last year. I like Hurts’ weaponry, too. Miles Sanders is a candidate to be used more, and the Eagles added speedy wideout Devonta Smith in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. Hurts will need to protect the ball better and improve a bit as a passer (52% completion rate in ‘20), but you can’t often find top 5 upside in the double-digits of a position. Hurts represents that, though is floor is admittedly lower than guys like Brady, Tannehill, Stafford, and Cousins.
