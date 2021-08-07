Cancel
Emporia, KS

Joan Jean Barlett

Emporia gazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Jean Barlett, 87, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. Joan was born June 26, 1934 in Newton, Kansas the daughter of Lewis and Mildred (Hinnen) Vogelman. She grew up on the Vogelman farm near Cassoday, KS. She graduated from K-State and worked as a teacher for several years. She later stayed home to lovingly raise her family, mostly in Kansas City, Missouri. Most recently she worked at the Emporia Public Library in the children’s room until her retirement and was known by many as “the library lady”. She and her husband Charles played Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for many children during that time. Joan was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Emporia, the book club at the Emporia Library, a Hospice support group and an exercise group at Emporia Fitness. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

www.emporiagazette.com

Comments / 0

