Marcus Stroman Takes Another Tough Luck Loss Against Phillies
The Mets entered their weekend series with the Phillies with just a half game lead in the N.L. East. The Mets turned to Marcus Stroman for arguably his biggest start as a Met to date. Stroman has made four starts against the Phillies in 2021 and has a 1.35 ERA over 20 innings. Stroman’s first two starts of the season were wins against the Phillies, and with the offense struggling, the Mets needed him to continue his dominance over the Phillies to hold onto first place.metsmerizedonline.com
