Marcus Stroman Takes Another Tough Luck Loss Against Phillies

Stroman (7-10) gave up four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four in 5.2 innings, taking the loss versus Cincinnati on Sunday. The right-hander got through three innings without trouble, but he surrendered a solo home run to Max Schrock in the fourth. Stroman then got into a jam in the sixth, leading to a deficit too tall for the Mets to cover. The 30-year-old has taken six losses in his last nine starts. He's still pitched reasonably well, allowing 22 runs (18 earned) in 44.2 innings in that span. For the year, he owns a 2.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 101:28 K:BB through 122.1 innings. Stroman lines up for a road start in Philadelphia next weekend.