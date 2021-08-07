Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dez Bryant thinks the Chiefs should trade for Steelers WR James Washington

By Charles Goldman
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFFib_0bKpleXa00

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington wants to be traded per a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. One former NFL wide receiver thinks that Washington would be a great fit with the Chiefs.

Washington didn’t earn much playing time in the Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday evening. Generally, he hasn’t seen much playing time since his second-round selection in the 2018 NFL draft. He’s appeared in 45 games over the past three seasons in Pittsburgh, but he’s only once exceeded 50% of the team’s offensive snaps. That came in 2019 when Washington caught 44 passes for over 700 yards and three touchdowns.

Former Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens WR Dez Bryant thinks that Washington could perhaps top those numbers in Kansas City. Bryant took to Twitter after the news came out, claiming Washington would make the Chiefs’ offense unstoppable.

“James Washington (should) go to the Chiefs,” Bryant wrote. “Game over… extremely unfair but I would love to see it!!!”

Bryant went to Oklahoma State, which happens to be Washington’s alma mater. Bryant has long been a proponent of Washington’s game and even seemed to have some inside information that this trade request was coming, posting the following message a day ahead of the trade request.

“If you are a team and want a top-tier WR trade for James Washington,” Bryant said. “Thank me later.”

Washington, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The team trading for him would take on a little bit more than $1 million in salary for the 2021 NFL season. He’d become a free agent in 2022, which means he could net a compensatory pick in 2023 for the team that trades for him.

This seems like a move that Chiefs GM Brett Veach would be willing to make. Still, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers doing anything to help Kansas City continue their wave of dominance over the AFC conference.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dez Bryant
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Chiefs#Espn#The Hall Of Fame Game#Wr#Afc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLBleacher Report

Usain Bolt Says Tyreek Hill Has 'No Chance' In Race; Chiefs WR Tweets 'Stop Hiding'

Usain Bolt doesn't think Tyreek Hill would come close to him in a race, but Hill wants to see him prove it on the track. Line up then stop hiding 🥴 https://t.co/0hxWiuZe6n. Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the fastest men in history, discussed his previous challenges from Hill and other NFL players on the Pat McAfee Show:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh Steelers Veteran Starter Announces Retirement From NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams has notified the team of his retirement plans. The Steelers confirmed that Williams, 31, will retire ahead of what would have been his ninth NFL season, all of which were spent with the franchise. "Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLFanSided

There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
NFLFanSided

3 quarterbacks Steelers could sign who are better than Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers may need an upgrade over Mason Rudolph at backup quarterback. While the Pittsburgh Steelers can be one of the better teams in the AFC next year, they have to wonder if they have seen the best out of backup quarterback Mason Rudolph already. Though it was a...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Star TJ Watt Drops $100K on Engagement Diamond for Fiancee Dani Rhodes

A diamond ring has been a declaration of true love for centuries. It seems like Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt knows that as well. The NFL superstar recently asked his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes to be his wife. And just like marriage is forever, Watt clearly knows that diamonds are forever, too. He popped the question at a gorgeous waterfront spot last week. And, of course, Rhodes said yes.
NFLFanSided

3 former Ben Roethlisberger teammates Steelers should bring back for final Super Bowl run

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to make one last run to the Super Bowl with Ben Roethlisberger under center, here are three of his former teammates they should bring back. The Pittsburgh Steelers officially kick off the NFL preseason on Thursday night when they face the Dallas Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. Entering the 2021 league year, the Steelers ensured that they were not making a change at quarterback, as they agreed to terms with veteran Ben Roethlisberger on a restructured contract.
NFLNBC Sports

Steelers sign Lafayette Pitts

The Steelers moved to add a defensive back on Friday after losing DeMarkus Acy to a torn ACL earlier this week. The team announced the signing of Lafayette Pitts. Acy was waived with an injury designation after going down, so there was no need to open a roster spot. Pitts...
NFLFanSided

Here’s how Packers could trade for James Washington to make Aaron Rodgers happy

If the Green Bay Packers want to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers happy enough in 2021 and potentially beyond, they should consider trading for wideout James Washington. The Green Bay Packers are entering an all-important 2021 season, as it could be the very last time the team will have Aaron Rodgers starting at quarterback. Following a tumultuous offseason, the Packers and Rodgers agreed to terms on a contract restructure that allows Rodgers to demand off the team at the end of the campaign if he so chooses.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Two Steelers Leave Practice With Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers put on pads for the first time this summer and had two injuries during practice. Eric Ebron left Wednesday's practice early with an elbow injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin also mentioned tackle Anthony Coyle suffered a "stinger." Neither returned. The Steelers are still waiting for...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

With the depth chart at wide receiver getting pretty crowded for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears James Washington wants a fresh start elsewhere in the NFL. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Washington approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playing time from last season.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...

Comments / 0

Community Policy