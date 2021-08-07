Dez Bryant thinks the Chiefs should trade for Steelers WR James Washington

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington wants to be traded per a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. One former NFL wide receiver thinks that Washington would be a great fit with the Chiefs.

Washington didn’t earn much playing time in the Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday evening. Generally, he hasn’t seen much playing time since his second-round selection in the 2018 NFL draft. He’s appeared in 45 games over the past three seasons in Pittsburgh, but he’s only once exceeded 50% of the team’s offensive snaps. That came in 2019 when Washington caught 44 passes for over 700 yards and three touchdowns.

Former Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens WR Dez Bryant thinks that Washington could perhaps top those numbers in Kansas City. Bryant took to Twitter after the news came out, claiming Washington would make the Chiefs’ offense unstoppable.

“James Washington (should) go to the Chiefs,” Bryant wrote. “Game over… extremely unfair but I would love to see it!!!”

Bryant went to Oklahoma State, which happens to be Washington’s alma mater. Bryant has long been a proponent of Washington’s game and even seemed to have some inside information that this trade request was coming, posting the following message a day ahead of the trade request.

“If you are a team and want a top-tier WR trade for James Washington,” Bryant said. “Thank me later.”

Washington, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The team trading for him would take on a little bit more than $1 million in salary for the 2021 NFL season. He’d become a free agent in 2022, which means he could net a compensatory pick in 2023 for the team that trades for him.

This seems like a move that Chiefs GM Brett Veach would be willing to make. Still, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers doing anything to help Kansas City continue their wave of dominance over the AFC conference.