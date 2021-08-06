How BTS Is Adding An Estimated $5 Billion To The South Korean Economy A Year

There's an annual debate in the U.S. over the song of the summer. The consensus this year seemed to be "Butter" by Korean pop group BTS, or at least it was, until "Butter" was replaced by "Permission To Dance," also by BTS. Stacey Vanek Smith, host of our podcast, The Indicator From Planet Money, looked into the band that has become a global economic force, creating jobs, billions in revenue, even moving the needle on South Korea's GDP.