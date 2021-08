The Clermont-Minneola Lions Club received a most wonderful gift this past weekend, when Clermont resident and range patron, Tim Hyden answered a call from the Lions regarding their need to replace the tractor mower they have been keeping together with baling wire and string in order to keep their primary fundraising operation running smoothly. Mr. Hyden’s gift, as shown, is a 23 HP, 50″ cut Craftsman from Lowes.