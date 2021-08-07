Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Mesabi Range thanks donors, presents scholarships

mesabitribune.com
 5 days ago

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range College Foundation Board of Directors thanks the following donors for their scholarship contributions of more than $97,000 for the 2021-22 academic year at Mesabi Range College. These students received scholarships this year:. The Megan Ashley Anderson Scholarship. Recipients: Alecia Posener and Elijah Squires. The Carl...

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Engineering#Charity#Detroit Reman#Pre Engineering Fund#The Norse Club#Education Fund#Technical Trades Fund#Artisan Scholarship Fund#Pro Print#The Lassila Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
CharitiesMinot Daily News

ND State Fair Foundation & Hess Corporation present $46,000 in scholarships

The North Dakota State Fair Foundation and partner Hess Corporation presented a total $46,000 in scholarships during a special presentation at the State Fair Wednesday. The Foundation honored 19 graduates in the N.D. State Fair Graduating Class of 2021 during the event. Six members of the class were selected in a random drawing for $1,000 each scholarships. Those receiving scholarships were:
Thomaston, CTprimepublishers.com

SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED

On July 14, the Knights of Columbus Atlantic Council 18 in Thomaston, presented four scholarships to deserving high school 2021 graduates from St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, which encompasses the towns of Thomaston, Plymouth, and Terryville. The four honored recipients were (from left), Aysiaa Wujcik, Kelly Poulin, Anna Colavecchio and Brendan Fainer. After awards were handed out, light refreshments were enjoyed by the recipients, their families, and the Knights of Columbus members and spouses.
Charitiesnavarrocountygazette.com

Hull Creative Arts Foundation Presents Student Art Scholarship

PRESS RELEASE: Frank Hull, Chairman of the Hull Creative Arts Foundation, presents to Alexander his scholarship to attend a recent Warehouse Living Arts Art Camp for students. The HCAF encourages and assist aspiring youth to develop their creative arts skills. WLAC Art Instructor Laura Briseño was also in attendance. Follow...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Sisters 4 Life organization presents scholarships at Harambee festival

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A portion of day two of the Harambee festival in Springfield centered around giving back to young people in the city. The local group Sisters 4 Life presented $7 thousand in scholarship money to college-bound high school seniors. The group, partnering with the Big Will Express athletic...
Littleton, NHCaledonian Record-News

Littleton Coin Company Presents Scholarships To Local Students

LITTLETON, NH – Littleton Coin Company (LCC) recently announced the 2021 recipients of annual scholarships totaling $26,000 in support of the continuing education of children of our employee-owners and exemplary area students. Each year, two Rena Hood/Bartlett McKinney Memorial Scholarships awarded to children of LCC employee-owners honor the dedication of...
Tracy City, TNGrundy County Herald

Thank you to Orange Hill Cemetery donors

To the families of those resting in Orange Hill Cemetery of Tracy City:. We at Orange Hill Memorial would like to thank each of our members, donors and our community for years of support. Without you all, we would not be able to provide a clean, peaceful resting place for our loved ones. At this time the Memorial is again asking for your assistance. Due to lack of proper maintenance, the Orange Hill Cemetery has encountered an issue regarding landscaping. The decision has been reached to remove any unwanted or unruly plants and rooted flowers. Currently, our lawn care crew is having difficulties keeping a neat appearance. Headstones and markers are being damaged, and plot lines are becoming hard to define because of overgrown vegetation. We would like to extend the courtesy to everyone to keep any special plants under the assumption that those plants be restricted to an individual’s plot and maintained regularly. There will be a clean-up day on Sept. 4 beginning at 9 a.m. for anyone willing to help. For those who wish to keep their plants, please clearly mark the plant by Aug. 31 to ensure they are not removed on clean-up day. During this time, faded and broken arrangements or decorations will also be removed. If for any reason you are not able to mark and maintain a plant, please contact Sharon Turner at 931-235-4880, Stephanie Orange at 931-841-5164, Judy Winton at 931-592-5373, Peggy Griffith at 931-592-6792 or Whitney Morrison at 931-952-3558.
Millerton, NYtricornernews.com

Webutuck graduates thankful for their Irondale Schoolhouse Scholarships

MILLERTON — Two local scholarship winners of the Irondale Schoolhouse Scholarships have simple but important advice for rising seniors who will soon be facing a year of college applications quickly followed by hefty tuition bills — the cost of pursuing their dreams. Both winners said: Think scholarships. Then apply early...
Charitieswashparkprofile.com

Dashing for donors

The Donor Dash is an annual event put on by the Donor Alliance, which is a nonprofit that “facilitates organ and tissue donation in Colorado and most of Wyoming; honors the lives of organ, eye and tissue donors; celebrates the lives of transplant recipients; and recognizes those still waiting on the gift of life,” states a news release. This year, the 22nd annual Donor Dash was a hybrid event, with a pre-race and packet pick-up event taking place on July 17, and the virtual 5K race taking place on July 18. To learn more about the Donor Alliance, visit www.donoralliance.org.
Exeter, NHSeacoast Online

Exeter Hospital presents 2021 Kathleen Schusler Nursing Scholarship Awards

EXETER - Exeter Hospital recently held an outdoors ceremony to present the 2021 Kathleen Schusler Fund for Nursing Education and Professional Development Awards. This year’s awards were presented to Meghan Lynn Chafe, surgical tech, Exeter Hospital Surgical Services; Ashley Mitchell, RN, Exeter Hospital Family Center; Ellyn Gaudet, RN, Exeter Hospital inpatient services; Mikaela MacKinnon, Medical Office Coordinator, Core General Surgery; Sydney Ham, LNA1, Exeter Hospital inpatient services. Kathleen Lawrence accepted the award on behalf of recipient Kathleen Fisher, Center for Occupational and Employee Health. Recipients are pictured with members of the awards committee and Steve Schusler, Kathy’s husband.
West Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

YMCA to hold thank you event for Camp Weber project donors

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The YMCA of Greater Springfield hosted an event to thank everyone who donated to the Camp Weber project. The event, starting at 9:30 Wednesday morning, discussed the project and its purpose. The event was held at Camp Weber located at 79 Great Plains Road in West Springfield.
Footville, WIJanesville Gazette

Footville Patriots Day Committee thanks sponsors, donors

Recently, the Footville Patriots Day golf outing was held at Bass Creek Golf Club. This event raised money to support VetsRoll and the Col. Benjamin Neal Memorial Scholarship. Despite a rainy start for the golfers, the event was a huge success. The committee would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous donations:
Gallipolis, OHPosted by
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Volunteers, blood donors needed

OHIO VALLEY — Many weather experts predict a destructive wildfire and hurricane season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies, according to a news releaes from the organization.
Collegesmesabitribune.com

A place beyond the classroom

Itasca Community College's new McMahon Student Center isn't just any student gathering place. It's a brand new place built to believe in young people and education through the support of hundreds of donors and community members. The $5.4 million McMahon Student Center officially opens its doors for the 2021-2022 school...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

THANKS FOR DONATIONS

The Watertown Town Clerk’s offices wishes to thank everyone who renewed their pets licenses at the Watertown Town Clerks office. Pet Parents donated enough pet food to fill a grocery cart. All donations collected were donated to the Watertown Food Bank. Shown from left are Lisa Carew, director of Watertown Human, Social and Leisure Services; Jeanne Vichioli, Watertown Social Services Clerk and Lisa Dalton, Watertown Town Clerk.
Longview, WALongview Daily News

Thanks to You

The Longview School District’s Family Community Resource Center thanks the following agencies/organizations for supporting the FCRC and our families who access our resources. Thank you to the Eat & Thrive and the Altrusa group for supporting our students who are food challenged with weekend food bags. We also share that...
Sweetwater County, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

County museum presents scholarship and essay contest prize

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and its not-for-profit partner, the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, have presented the winners of 2021's Scholarship Program and Essay Contest. SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENT. Jessica Lee Petri of Green River, a new freshman at the University of Wyoming, was the recipient of a $1,000...
vtcng.com

Card of thanks

The children of Barbara Allaire would like to thank all that helped to celebrate our mom’s life on Sunday, July 11, at her home. There were so many people in attendance, lifelong friends, neighbors, coworkers, high school classmates and family. The outpouring of joyous stories, laughter and hugs would have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy