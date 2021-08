TIFTON – In celebration of his exhibition, "Personal SPACE," Tifton's Plough Gallery hosts a reception for Valdosta artist Craig Hawkins from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug 7. While the exhibition was initially welcomed at the gallery on July 10, Hawkins was unavailable at that time for a reception; Plough Gallery has instead hosted this reception at this time to give him the opportunity to speak on his work.