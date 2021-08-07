Southwest ND Deer Surviving EHD, Habitat Loss

The West has arguably the best scenery in the nation. Hunters dream of seeing it with gun or bow in hand. And if that’s all you care about, it takes the cake. If you want a nice whitetail, it has loads of Pope and Young-class bucks. Boone and Crockett whitetails? Not so much. Only 17 B&C-worthy whitetails entered the books in the past year, seven of which were Arizona Coues whitetails. That’s not good. And neither is the fact that one state in the region received the first failing grade ever given in Antler Nation.