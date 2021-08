Tiny strategy puzzler Dorfromantik is a relaxing experience already, but it's now even more so thanks to the creative mode that the developers have been working on. It's still in a beta phase, which you can opt in to test yourself right now. You can now start snapping together its pretty landscapes free as you please if you don't care to worry about your score for a bit. The new test branch also reworks the save system to give you more freedom there too.