Preheat the oven to 400°F. Let the dough thaw. Peel the peaches, cut them in half, remove the stones and cut them into small wedges. Butter and flour a rectangular baking pan (around 8"x13"). Roll out the thawed dough and line the baking pan with it. Add a thin rope of dough around the edge.Place the peach wedges on the surface. Sprinkle them with 2 Tbsp. powdered sugar. Brush the edges well with the egg yolk. Cook the tart for around 20 minutes at 400°F.