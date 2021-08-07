Cancel
Axl Rose Praises Wolfgang Van Halen’s ‘Don’t Back Down’

By Allison Rapp, Matt Wardlaw
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen recently received an impressive compliment from Axl Rose. During their first-ever meeting, backstage at the Aug. 5 MetLife Stadium show where Mammoth WVH opened for Guns N' Roses, Rose praised one of the recent singles from Wolfgang's debut album. "He told me that he really liked 'Don’t...

