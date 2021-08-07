Axl Rose Praises Wolfgang Van Halen’s ‘Don’t Back Down’

Sammy Hagar is open to anybody and everybody sitting in with him during his upcoming fall residency in Las Vegas with the Circle. Hagar's “Sin City” run kicks off October 29th to 30th and continues on November 5th and 6th at the Strat Ballroom. Hagar, who is basing the shows on his annual birthday bash at Cabo Wabo, told Ultimate Classic Rock, “Yeah, you call it a residency. To me you’re saying, I’m making this my residence. This is my house. This is my home. So what’s going to happen when somebody comes in your home? You’re not going to put on a show for them. You’re going to throw a party, y'know?”