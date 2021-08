Can you believe it’s been a grueling 13 months since the last new episode of Roswell, New Mexico aired on The CW? Thankfully, after an extended break, the popular series returns later tonight with the first episode of the third season! Titled “Hands,” the Season 3 premiere follows Liz as she settles in to her new life in Los Angeles, while Max, Isobel, and Michael try to figure out if the stranger in the cave is friend or foe.