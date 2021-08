ATHENS – Will Muschamp already was intimately involved in Georgia’s preseason preparations. Now he’s even more engaged. The former South Carolina head coach spent most of the first six months of the year studying Clemson’s offense and formulating a scheme with Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart and his defensive staff for slowing down the Tigers as well some of the other offenses Georgia will face this season. Now he has assumed possession of coach Scott Cochran’s special-teams playbook, and so he’s out on UGA’s practice fields trying to find some Jimmys and Joes to replace the Xs and Os on his clipboard.