Straight Talk: The Power of No

By Tannya Joaquin
KHON2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu (KHON2) – Our latest Straight Talk segment with Hooko LLC addressed the power of saying No. “At first glance, one would think that the choices of yes or no are simple. However, there’s often more to it than that,” explains President/Co-Founder Rhesa Kaulia. “We have been conditioned to assume that a yes response is positive and a no response is negative, or that yes is good and no is bad. We don’t want to appear rude, selfish or hurt someone, so we say yes.”

