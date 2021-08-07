Cancel
NFL

Jimbo Covert heads into Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Chicago Sun-Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Covert, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Chicago Bears, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Duke Slater, Matt Suhey, Harold Carmichael, Ed Sprinkle, Peyton Manning. Former Bears left tackle Jimbo Covert will take the stage Saturday night and become, officially, the 30th Bears player enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. No team has more.

