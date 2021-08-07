Editorial: Still reading and re-reading

Books again. Because there’s never a time that I don’t think it’s a great idea to bring them up. Last Sunday, I told you I saw Julie Edwards at the State, celebrating the Auburn Symphony. She shared that she’s reading “The Women,” by T.C. Boyle. “The writing is fabulous,” she said. The book is about the women who loved with Frank Lloyd Wright. I’ve heard about others with the same theme. Although I’m glad it’s well written and happy Julie is enjoying herself, I have a hard time with stories about men who leap blithely from woman to woman. Then again, that’s who he was.