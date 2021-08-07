SATURDAY SIX Presents: Plastic in the Parks – When (Toy) Dinosaurs Ruled The Earth

This week’s SATURDAY SIX is the return of our Plastic in the Parks series! The theme park summer season officially kicked off with the grand opening of the VelociCoaster back in early June, and for us it ends next week with the closing of the Jurassic World Tribute Store on August 9th as the theme parks prepare for the spooky season. To celebrate this Dino-mite summer we reached out to photographer Michael Carelli and demanded politely asked that he get some more LEGO and head into the Universal Orlando Resort for some dinosaur related frivolity. Care to tag along? Let’s go!