Personal responsibility is the theme of the day in this week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico season three. Finally. There’s been a lot of blame thrown around town for various things—burning down a lab, keeping more alien secrets, unethically using someone’s DNA for experiments without their permission, etc. “Black Hole Sun,” the third episode of the new season, allows our characters to finally express not just that they’re still mad, but also why. Taking this step toward clearer communication lets them air out their grievances with each other; at the same time, this gives some of them, notably Liz, Michael, and Max, a chance to look inward at themselves.