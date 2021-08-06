Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

New Enzyme Therapy OK'd for Pompe Disease

By Ian Ingram
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA approved avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt (Nexviazyme) on Friday as a new enzyme replacement therapy for Pompe disease. Avalglucosidase alfa is an intravenous drug that targets the M6P receptor, and is indicated for late-onset disease for those ages 1 year and older. In patients with the disease, which is marked by dysfunction of the lysosomal enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase, glycogen build-up in skeletal and muscle tissue leads to muscle weakness and respiratory or heart failure.

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Disease#Comet#Enzyme#Nexviazyme#Pompe#Alpha Glucosidase#Md#Fvc#Comet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Industrybiospace.com

Sanofi Secures FDA Nod in Late-Onset Pompe Disease

Global biopharmaceutical firm Sanofi has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its new treatment for babies diagnosed with late-onset Pompe disease. The new drug, Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt), is an enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) that specifically targets the mannose-6-phosphate (M6P) receptor which is the main pathway for...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Approves New Treatment For Pompe Disease

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt) for intravenous infusion to treat patients 1 year of age and older with late-onset Pompe disease. Patients with Pompe disease have an enzyme deficiency that leads to the accumulation of a...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

T cell-regulating therapies for autoimmune diseases take FDA rejection in stride

Despite a regulatory setback for Provention Bio’s diabetes prevention candidate teplizumab, hopes remain high for T cell-regulating therapies in autoimmune indications including multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus and coeliac disease. Megan Cully ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4726-134X. Megan Cully. Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 antibody that Provention Bio is developing to delay type 1 diabetes...
Diseases & Treatmentsbioworld.com

Sanofi’s long-term ERT for Pompe disease gets FDA nod

A three-month delay proved to be of no concern for Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt, neoGAA), Sanofi SA’s long-term enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), which gained FDA approval for intravenous infusion to treat patients 1 and older with late-onset Pompe disease. Designed to be administered as a monotherapy ERT every two weeks, Nexviazyme...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Avalglucosidase Alfa-ngpt For Late-Onset Pompe Disease

Avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt is indicated for patients aged 1 year and older with late-onset Pompe disease. Officials with the FDA have approved avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt (Nexviazyme, Sanofi) for the treatment of patients with late-onset Pompe disease, a debilitating condition impacting mobility and the ability to breathe. The drug, which is indicated for...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

The Disease-Modifying Therapies of Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis and Liver Injury: A Narrative Review

CNS Drugs. 2021 Jul 28. doi: 10.1007/s40263-021-00842-9. Online ahead of print. In this narrative review, we analyze pre-registration and post-marketing data concerning hepatotoxicity of all disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) available for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, including beta interferon, glatiramer acetate, fingolimod, teriflunomide, dimethyl fumarate, cladribine, natalizumab, alemtuzumab, and ocrelizumab. We review the proposed causal mechanisms described in the literature and we also address issues like use of DMTs in patients with viral hepatitis or liver cirrhosis. Most data emerged in the post-marketing phase by reports to national pharmacovigilance agencies and published case reports or case series. Serious liver adverse events are rare, but exact incidence is largely unknown, as are predictive factors. Unfortunately, none of the DMTs currently available for the treatment of multiple sclerosis is free of potential hepatic toxic effects. Cases of acute liver failure have been reported for beta-interferon, fingolimod, natalizumab, alemtuzumab, and ocrelizumab by different mechanisms (idiosyncratic reaction, autoimmune hepatitis, or viral reactivation). Patients with multiple sclerosis should be informed about possible hepatic side effects of their treatment. Most cases of liver injury are idiosyncratic and unpredictable. The specific monitoring schedule for each DMT has been reviewed and the clinician should be ready to recognize clinical symptoms suggestive for liver injury. Not all DMTs are indicated in cirrhotic patients. For some DMTs, screening for hepatitis B virus and hepatitis C virus is required before starting treatment and a monitoring or antiviral prophylaxis schedule has been established. Beta interferon, glatiramer acetate, natalizumab, and alemtuzumab are relatively contraindicated in autoimmune hepatitis due to the risk of disease exacerbation.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

US FDA Grants VICO Therapeutics Orphan-Drug Designation For VO659, An Investigational Therapy For Huntington Disease

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VICO Therapeutics, a Leiden Bio Science Park, the Netherlands, based biotech company focusing on the development of RNA modulating therapies for rare neurological disorders, today announced that the Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan-drug designation for VO659, VICO's investigational antisense oligonucleotide (AON) therapy, for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD). This news comes only one month after VICO announced that VO659 had received orphan-drug designation for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA). This new designation completes the quartet of orphan designations for VO659 in HD and SCA in both the US and EU.
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Acupuncture as Add-on Therapy May Further Ease Disease Symptoms

People with Parkinson’s disease who combine standard medication with various types of acupuncture treatments may see improvements in their motor function and quality of life, a review study from China suggests. However, its researchers noted that additional clinical trials are necessary to validate these findings. The study, “Acupuncture-Related Therapies for...
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

Thyroid Issues? Signs it could be Hashimoto’s Disease

Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disease that attacks the thyroid, the small butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck that is responsible for monitoring your metabolism along with a few specific hormones. In the United States alone, 14 million people currently have Hashimoto’s, making it the most common thyroid disorder in the country, according to The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Local Pharmaceutical Company’s Liver Disease Treatment Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation

Pasadena-based Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ARO-AAT, the company’s second-generation investigational RNA interference therapeutic being developed as a treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency, an inherited condition that increases the risk of lung and liver disease. By...
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Restoring Cholesterol Levels May Offer New Neuro Disease Therapy

A scientific team in Singapore reports that brain cells cannot maintain the cholesterol-rich myelin sheath that protects and insulates neurons in the absence of the TDP-43 protein. The study (“TDP-43 mediates SREBF2-regulated gene expression required for oligodendrocyte myelination”), which appears in the Journal of Cell Biology, suggests that restoring cholesterol levels could be a new therapeutic approach for diseases associated with TDP-43.
Diseases & Treatmentsalzforum.org

Antisense Therapy Stifles CSF Tau in Mild Alzheimer’s Disease

While many players in the tau therapy field are banking on immunotherapies to clear neurofibrillary tangles from the brain, some are focused on stopping tau production. In a poster presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, held July 26-30 in Denver, Colorado, and online, Catherine Mummery, University College London, Candice Junge, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Carlsbad, California, and colleagues gave a peek at data from the first-ever trial of a tau antisense oligonucleotide in mild Alzheimer’s disease. In this Phase 1b trial, BIIB080, developed by Ionis in partnership with Biogen Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts, caused no serious adverse events. It did reduce both total tau and phosphotau-181 in the cerebrospinal fluid by 30 to 50 percent. What this means for cognition remains unclear. A Phase 2 trial is planned to begin in mid-2022.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Sanofi (SNY) announces FDA approves Nexviazyme, an important new treatment option for late-onset Pompe disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FDA approves NexviazymeÂ® (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt), an important new treatment option for late-onset Pompe disease. Approval is based on positive Phase 3 data demonstrating improvements in key disease burden measures and establishing its safety profile. Nexviazyme specifically targets...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Muscular Dystrophy Association Celebrates FDA Approval Of (Nexviazyme) For Treatment Of Pompe Disease

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today celebrates the decision by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant accelerated marketing approval to avalglucosidase alfa (Nexviazyme) for the treatment of people 1 year of age and older living with late-onset Pompe disease. It is the second approved drug to treat Pompe disease. Nexviazyme will be made available in the United States and marketed by Sanofi Genzyme.
ScienceMedPage Today

Canakinumab a Success in Systemic JIA, Study Confirms

Canakinumab (Ilaris) was effective in treating a majority of children with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), a real-world Italian multicenter study found. Among a cohort of 80 children with systemic JIA, 63.7% achieved clinically inactive disease off glucocorticoids at 6 months, as did 57.4% of the 68 with active disease at baseline, according to Fabrizio De Benedetti, MD, PhD, of Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù in Rome, and colleagues.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy