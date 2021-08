Recent Graduate Reflects on Victory in Juvenile Justice Case. The Children’s Defense Clinic is a “litigation-oriented, holistic defense opportunity for students,” explained Professor Julie McConnell, Director of the Children’s Clinic. “For many students, this is their first opportunity to really apply what they’ve been learning in law school and at the same time get to actually help bridge the justice gap.” One example of a student doing just that is recent graduate Karena Eidum, L’21.