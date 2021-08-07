Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plumas County, CA

Dixie Fire Now Largest Single Wildfire in State History; 8 Missing in Plumas County

Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkGbI_0bKoyglO00

GREENVILLE (CBS SF/AP) — Fueled by strong winds and bone-dry vegetation, the Dixie Fire grew to become the largest single wildfire in California history. People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California are facing a weekend of fear as it threatens to reduce thousands of homes to ashes.

Firefighters waged an overnight battle with the fiery surge along the northern and eastern fronts of the massive blaze early Saturday as it grew to 446,723 acres and containment dropped to 21 percent. The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started, now spans an area of 698 square miles.

Meanwhile, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Department was searching for eight local residents who are listed as missing, five of those in the fire-ravaged community of Greenville.

The shifting weather conditions over the last 72 hours have challenged the small army of more than 5,000 firefighters battling the blaze. The fire grew by 110 square miles between Thursday night and Friday morning. Containment fell from 35 percent to 21 percent by Saturday morning because of the fire’s growth and better aerial mapping.

To the north, the wall of flames has advanced into the Lassen Volcanic National Park, forcing rangers to empty the popular summer vacation destination and shutter its gates.

In his Saturday morning update, West Zone Operations Chief Mike Wink said at least 38 structures were damaged or destroyed in Warner Valley near the national forest.

Wink also said crews have not been able to determine the condition of the historic Mt. Harkness fire lookout inside the park after flames rolled through that area.

To the east, the “Moonlight Finger” — fueled by spot fires — continued to rip through the rugged region’s tinder-dry timber and brush. Fire lines were being reenforced around Dyer Mountain and its vital public safety communication towers on the east side of Lake Almanor.

The fire — which started on July 13 in Feather River Canyon north of Sacramento — has left in its wake a path of devastation including the turning the communities of Greenville and Canyondam into smoldering piles of rubble.

“I’ve been fighting fire for 25 years and this is the most extreme fire behavior I’ve ever been a part of,” said Chico firefighter Mike Watner.

On Friday, the Plumas County Sheriff posted a list of those missing.

They were:

  • Danny Sczenski of Greenville
  • Jesus AND Ella Gursasola of Greenville
  • Matthew Henley of Greenville
  • Glen Gallagher of Greenville
  • Sally AND Harold Brown of Crescent Mills
  • Donna Shelton of Chester

No injuries or deaths have been reported but the fire has left many residents stunned by its destructive force.

Raw Video: Drive Through Of Greenville Devastation

Charlene Mays kept her gas station in Chester open as long as she could, telling weary firefighters not to apologize for the trail of ash their boots left on the floor. But when the small town on the northwest shore of Lake Almanor lost power, Mays decided it was time for her to leave.

ALSO READ: How To Help Victims Of Dixie Fire

She ran home to grab a box of valuables, including her husband’s class ring and some jewelry. The smoke was so thick it was hard to breathe. Chunks of ash broke apart as they hit the ground, making a sound like broken glass.

That was two days ago. Since then, Mays has been living in the parking lot of Lassen College in Susanville. Her husband stayed behind to maintain some water tanks firefighters were using. It’s just her, a miniature pinscher chihuahua named Jedidiah and a pit bull named Bear.

Her home was still standing on Friday but her fate was bound with the direction of the wind. She wasn’t alone.

“I’ve got probably 30 of my regular customers right here,” she said.

Fellow Chester resident Joe Waterman was thankful to firefighters who turned the fire away from the community. The mill on the outside of town suffered damage and as well as some outlaying structures.

“We were fortunate,” he said. “More fortunate than some in our community. Not a ton of structure loss and not a lot of damage like that, but this is going to leave an imprint in our in our area around the lake for sometime.”

Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns, who grew up in the region, said the Dixie Fire has destroyed “well over 100 homes” and was a continuing threat to hundreds of others.

Weather in the fire region was expected to have higher humidity and calmer winds Saturday with temperatures topping 90 degrees Fahrenheit instead of the 40-mph gusts and triple-digit highs recorded earlier in the week.

DIXIE FIRE:

California’s fire season is on track to surpass last year’s season, which was the worst fire season in recent recorded state history. Since the start of the year, more than 6,000 blazes have destroyed more than 1,260 square miles of land — more than triple the losses for the same period in 2020, according to state fire figures.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 0

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
City
Greenville, CA
Plumas County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Greenville, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Lookout#Wildfire#Weather#Dixie Fire Now#Cbs Sf Ap#The Dixie Fire#Greenville Glen Gallagher#Lassen College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Janesville, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Flames Advancing Toward Janesville; Search For Missing Greenville Residents; Blaze Grows To Near 500,000 Acres

JANESVILLE (CBS SF) — Firefighters prepared to battle the massive Dixie Fire Monday, building defensive lines in the blaze’s path as it advanced toward the Lassen County town of Janesville and grew to nearly 500,000 acres. East Zone operations chief Jake Cagle said dozer lines were being cut and additional crews dispatched in the path of the flames southwest of Janesville. ALSO READ: How To Help Victims Of Dixie Fire The ‘Moonlight Finger’ of the fire’s eastern edge was pushed along by strong winds on Sunday afternoon and evening. “We’re still quite a ways from Janesville,” Cagle said. “We do expect the weather to be...
Nevada County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

River Fire Update: Containment Increased to 68%; Evacuees Allowed to Re-Enter Fire Zone

COLFAX (CBS SF) — Containment of the River Fire burning in Nevada and Placer counties increased Monday as evacuated residents were allowed to re-enter the fire zone for the first time, according to fire officials. As of Cal Fire’s Monday morning update, containment was raised to 68 percent overnight. The size of the fire still stands at just over 2,600 acres. On Monday, firefighters continued work to strengthen containment lines around homes and move further into the interior of the fire to check for any hot spots. Starting at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, evacuated residents were allowed to return to the fire zone...
Plumas County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire: Four Firefighters Injured; 39 Percent Of Plumas County Evacuated; ‘We Didn’t Expect A Monster Like This’

QUNICY (CBS SF) — The numbers for the Dixie Fire, raging through four Northern California counties, are simply staggering: 465 miles of fire lines; hundreds of homes destroyed; 39 percent of Plumas County evacuated; 463,477 acres burned; towns of Greenville, Canyondam wiped out. On Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom walked through the rubble of downtown Greenville. “Our hearts ache for this town,” he posted on Twitter. “Greenville — though this moment may seem insurmountable, we’ll be there to help you rebuild.” Along the fire lines — which stretched the equivalent of traveling from Chico to Los Angeles — four firefighters suffered injuries over the...
Oroville, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Cal Fire Crews Stop Forward Spread of Cherokee Fire North Of Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of a structure and vegetation fire that broke out north of Oroville in Butte County Monday afternoon. The fire, dubbed the Cherokee Fire, broke out near Thompson Flat Cemetery Road and Cherokee Road, the agency’s Butte County Unit announced in a tweet around 4:30 p.m. The location of the fire is immediately north of town, about three miles west of the Oroville Dam. Power lines were down and residents were asked to avoid the area for the time being. Firefighters at scene of a structure fire spreading to vegetation at...
Plumas County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Wind-Whipped Dixie Fire Ignites Homes In Greenville; Fire Crews ‘Going Into Life Threat Mode’

GREENVILLE, Plumas County (CBS SF) — A wall of wind-whipped flames from the Dixie Fire roared into the Plumas County community of Greenville Wednesday night, igniting homes as firefighters desperately attempted to rescue residents who had failed to obey orders to evacuate. Operations Section Chief Jake Cagle said the blaze began ripping through the community of 2,100 residents around 4 p.m. “It (the fire) got into Greenville, so crews are working right now, structure defense and going into life threat mode right now,” he said. “There’s still a lot of people, unfortunately, in Greenville who did not evacuate. So we are having...
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Air Quality Advisory Extended: Smoke to Linger Over Bay Area Through Saturday

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — Bay Area residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut through Saturday as wildfire smoke continues to plague the area. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Friday it was extending an air quality advisory issued earlier this week until Saturday due to smoke from the McFarland, Monument and River Complex fires further north in California. Bay Area residents suspected it was only a matter of time until the smoke headed this way and the farther inland you were on Friday the more you noticed the haze in the sky. “I just came from Oakland —...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Wildfire Smoke Plume Drifts Into San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A large smoke plume from several wildfires raging in the state, drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, casting a haze over the horizon and triggering an air quality advisory that will remain in effect until Sunday. Air quality levels over much of the Bay Area remained at healthy levels, according to the Air Now, a federal government air quality website on Friday afternoon. But the levels dipped from moderately unhealthy to unhealthy as you traveled to eastern Contra Costa County. For those heading to Lake Tahoe for the weekend, the skies were choked with smoke...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: San Francisco Bay Area Restaurants Temporarily Close Due to Breakthrough Cases Among Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the highly contagious delta variant surges in the San Francisco Bay Area, more restaurants are choosing to temporarily close their doors due to breakthrough cases among staff members. The sign outside the Moroccan restaurant Aziza on Geary Boulevard reads that it will be temporarily closed for all services until further notice, adding “Stay healthy and wear your mask.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramen Shop (@ramenshopoakland) Managing Partner Scott Chilcutt says the tough call was made after a guest came down with COVID. The entire staff subsequently got tested, and three...
California StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

California Drought: Power Plant At Oroville Dam Shut Down Due To Low Water Levels

OROVILLE (KPIX) — For the first time ever, water levels at Lake Oroville are so low due to drought and heat, its power plant had to be shut down. At the Oroville Dam, California’s drought and the state’s energy struggles come together in one single place. The power plant that is buried in the dam is now offline as the lake becomes a bellwether once again. “So today, we have a patio boat on the lake and we’re removing it for fear we might not get it off the lake at the end of the summer,” explained boat owner Rob Rodney....
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

‘Firefighters Getting Guns Pulled Out On Them;’ Some Dixie Fire Residents Refusing To Evacuate

GREENVILLE, Plumas County (CBS SF) — Firefighters working the massive Dixie Fire burning in several Northern California counties are having to deal with another challenge: residents who refuse to evacuate and are brandishing guns at fire crews. Flames from the Dixie Fire advanced into the town of Greenville, burning an estimated 75% of homes and businesses in the historic Gold Rush-era town of about 1,000 residents. Fire crews have encountered property owners who were refusing to leave their homes as the flames approached and threatening firefighters with weapons. California Incident Management operations section chief Jake Cagle made the stunning revelation at the...
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Preliminary Autopsy Shows Philip Kreycik Likely Had Medical Emergency At Pleasanton Park

PLEASANTON (KPIX) — Preliminary autopsy results for Philip Kreycik, the missing Berkeley jogger found dead in a Pleasanton park, do not show any indication of trauma, all but confirming that he succumbed to a medical emergency possibly due to the heat, according to the sheriff’s office. Alameda County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said that, while toxicology results are still pending, the initial findings can rule out some of the theorized causes of death due to physical wounds: no debilitating head injuries, no broken bones, no signs of a mountain lion attack. “None of those apply,” Kelly said. “It looks to us...
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Urges Californians To Get Vaccinated; ‘We Can End This Pandemic … In A Month’

SAN BERNARDINO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newson boldly predicted Friday that if there was a massive surge of unvaccinated Californians getting a shot of vaccine, the rapid rise of COVID delta variant cases and indoor mask mandates for business and public places could end within 30 days. Newsom was appearing in San Bernardino to celebrate the beginning of the 2021-22 school year — a return to the classroom for in-class instructions after more than a year of remote learning to stem the spread of COVID. “This is a proud moment,” he said. “To see these kids back in school, to see...
Dublin, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Photos: SUV Careens Into Dublin Home Early Saturday Morning

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A driver lost control of his SUV early Saturday, careening into a Dublin home and suffering injuries that required hospitalization, officials said. Alameda County fire officials said their crews responded to reports of a vehicle into the side of a house on Beechwood Loop at around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the SUV had slammed into the home, ending up in the front room. The SUV sent piles of debris from the collapsed wall into the structure. The driver suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, the residents were asleep in another part of home and escaped injury. Firefighters were able to shore up the home, but a building inspector will have to clear it before the residents can move back in. The cause of the crash was under investigation. It was not immediately known of drugs or alcohol played a role in rhe crash.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UCSF Expert: ‘Right Now, Delta Is The Game In Town’; Cases, Hospitalizations Will Continue To Grow

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — UC San Francisco is seeing eight times more COVID hospitalizations than it did at the state’s reopening in June with experts warning that number will grow during the spread of the delta variant cases among vaccinated and non-vaccinated local residents. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin Hong told KPIX 5 that people are generally getting sicker sooner after exposure to the delta variant. “Right now, Delta is the game in town, Delta is the variant that is the most dominant — more than 90% of the cases now — the most infectious,” said Chin-Hong. He said...
Trinity County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

McFarland, Monument Fires In Trinity County Grow To More Than 21,000 Acres

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two lightning-caused wildfires in Trinity County in upper Northern California jumped in size over the past 24 hours to more than 21,000 acres combined. The McFarland Fire was burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest south of Highway 36 about and about 45 miles southwest of Redding. The National Forest Service said as of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday the fire had burned 15,925 acres with 5% containment. Shortly after 4 p.m., the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the areas of Cedar Flat and an evacuation warning for the area of Burnt Ranch due to the Monument...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

NorCal Wildfire Smoke Prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Smoke from Northern California wildfires will impact air quality in the Bay Area, prompting district officials to issue an advisory. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) on Wednesday issued an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke for Thursday and Friday. The smoke is coming from the McFarland, Monument and River Complex fires in Trinity and Siskiyou counties. While smoky and hazy skies were expected to be seen mostly in the North Bay and East Bay, BAAMQD said the smoke is aloft and was not expected to cause unhealthy air quality. Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties would...
Plumas County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Evacuation Orders Expanded to East Shore of Lake Almanor; Flames Threaten Greenville

GREENVILLE (CBS SF) — New activity on the northern side of the Dixie Fire in Plumas County on Tuesday afternoon brought another round of mandatory evacuation orders in the area of Lake Almanor, according to authorities. The fire has grown overnight to 253,052 acres and was 35% contained. There were 5,168 firefighters battling the blaze as of Tuesday morning. Shortly before 1 p.m., the Plumas County Sheriff announced another round of mandatory evacuation orders covering the east shore of Lake Almanor. The area includes the intersection of SR147 and County Road A13, east to Little Dyer Mountain, southeast to Dyer Mountain, south...
Danville, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Danville Bowling Alley Won’t Enforce Indoor Mask Mandate, Could Face Fines

DANVILLE (KPIX 5) — One defiant East Bay business owner’s refusal to enforce indoor mask rules has led authorities to warn he could be facing fines for non-compliance. At the Danville Bowl in Contra Costa County on Wednesday, many bowlers and some employees could be seen not wearing masks, despite the recent health order that requires masks be worn indoors again. That health order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday morning. Danville Bowl (CBS) Customers at Danville Bowl were split over the statement posted on the bowling alley’s Facebook page saying operators were aware of the new mask mandate, but did not...
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Pleasanton Police Announce Body Found Matching Description of Missing Jogger Philip Kreycik

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) —  Authorities announced Tuesday that a body matching the description of missing jogger Philip Kreycik was found in the Pleasanton park where he had disappeared on July 10. Pleasanton police said a volunteer found the body Tuesday shortly after 2:30 p.m. about 250 yards off of a game trail in a remote area of the park. Officials said that they were unable to positively identify the body on Tuesday, but offered their condolences to the family in the wake of the discovery. The Alameda County Coroner would be determining a positive identity and determining cause of death, authorities said. “We’re...
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: Mask Mandate Returns To Bay Area Businesses With No Limits On Capacity

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Hopefully you didn’t toss out your mask because with spiking COVID-19 case rates, indoor mask mandates are back. “It’s unfortunate that we have to do this at this point in the pandemic, none of us wanted to be here but the virus has changed,” said Dr. George Han of Santa Clara County Public Health. The highly contagious Delta variant is ripping through the Bay Area’s unvaccinated community and is causing some breakthrough cases amongst the fully vaccinated. For many, masks were grudgingly pulled from drawers after Monday’s announcement. “I just think it completely sucks. Everybody’s being...

Comments / 0

Community Policy