Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Springsteen, US fall to Swedes in jump off, earn silver

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjP0S_0bKoxMGl00

TOKYO — (AP) — The Springsteen family has gone platinum many times over.

Time to make space for a little silver, too.

Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. equestrian jumping team came up just short of Olympic gold, falling to Sweden in a jump off Saturday night that still left the Americans with a record 10th medal in the event.

“I had really high hopes coming in today,” Springsteen said. “It really gave me a lot of confidence and the ability to have big dreams of riding with them so, I’m just so excited.”

It's the first for the 29-year-old Springsteen, the daughter of famed rockers Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo. Riding powerful stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, she clipped one rail in the primary round Saturday, as did McLain Ward, leaving the U.S in a tie with the Swedes for first with eight penalty points.

“I was happy we were able to pull it together and fight for the rest of the course,” Springsteen said.

Springsteen, Laura Kraut and Ward each moved cleanly through the shortened jump-off course and did so with a combined time of 124.2 seconds.

Peder Fredricson, the final Swedish rider, needed to circle the track in 40.30 seconds or better without error and cruised to a time of 39.01 for the country’s record fourth gold medal but first since 1924. The Americans also entered this week with three golds.

France had a clear line to a second straight gold when its final rider, Penelope Leprevost, took the course. Needing to finish with fewer than five points to win without a jump off, Leprevost’s horse refused twice, disqualifying her and the rest of the French team.

That left the Americans and Swedes tied for the lead and necessitated the jump off.

It's the second straight silver for the U.S. team, which won its last gold in 2008 — also with Kraut and Ward on the team.

Springsteen said after Friday's qualifying round that her parents have been watching from home, as athletes weren't allowed to bring family into Japan for these Pandemic Games.

She said she was inspired to begin riding after watching her mother take lessons, and she began her training on the family's farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

Swedish riders Henrik von Eckermann and Malin Baryard-Johnsson joined Fredricson in earning the gold medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
61K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peder Fredricson
Person
Springsteen
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jessica Springsteen
Person
Mclain Ward
Person
Laura Kraut
Person
Patti Scialfa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedes#Silver#Ap#Americans#Swedish#Leprevost#French#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesFOXBusiness

Jessica Springsteen: America’s rising equestrian star

Jessica Springsteen remembers attending a show-jumping event growing up in New Jersey, when she dreamed of reaching the sport’s highest level but also understood how long it might be even if she did. "It’s going to take me forever to get there," she thought then. "It just seemed so, so...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Springsteen makes Olympic debut, falls short in qualifier

Jessica Springsteen had no luck going solo in Tokyo. Perhaps she'll do better with a band. The daughter of famed rocker Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band wife, Patti Scialfa, failed to qualify for the Olympic individual jumping finals at Tokyo's Equestrian Park on Tuesday night. The 29-year-old's Olympic...
EntertainmentPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Springsteen, US team qualify for equestrian jumping final

TOKYO — (AP) — Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. equestrian jumping team earned an encore performance in qualifying Friday night. Springsteen and gold medal-winning teammates Laura Kraut and McClain Ward secured a spot in Saturday night's team jumping final with a trio of nearly perfect trips around the Equestrian Park course. Their combined 13 penalty points ranked fifth of 19 entrants — the top 10 advanced to the medal round.
Celebritieswxhc.com

Bruce Springsteen’s daughter claims silver medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, rocked her first-ever Olympic Games over the weekend, taking home the silver medal for the U.S. Equestrian jumping team. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Springsteen clan reacted with pure joy and triumph after Jessica's Olympic victory. "I FaceTimed them...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Jessica Springsteen Jumps To Olympic Glory in Japan

Her old man sings about racing in the street, but she’s the one actually doing it. Well, show jumping isn’t just about racing (and its not in a street), but the point is that Jessica Springsteen and her teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward are now silver medalists following her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Glory Days: Daughter of rock legend rides to Olympic silver

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While the United States has accumulated 108 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, one of the most recent- a silver for equestrian rider Jessica Springsteen, daughter of 1980s music icon Bruce Springsteen. In Saturday’s Jumping Team final, Jessica and her trusted horse, Don Juan van de...

Comments / 0

Community Policy