AMN Reviews: Roland Kayn – Remake A (2002; Reiger-Records-Reeks); Roland Kayn – Remake B (2002; Reiger-Records-Reeks)

By Mike
 5 days ago

This pair of re-releases are from the back catalog of pioneering electroacoustic composer Roland Kayn. Both were originally offered in 2002 and have been made available once again in recent months. Remake A explores a quieter side of Kayn, sitting in a space between the kosmiche music of early Tangerine...

AMN Reviews: Shrine Maiden – The Call in the Dawn (2021; Bandcamp); Dylan DiLella – Human Shield (2021; Nefarious Industries)

Heavy guitar duo Ryan Betschart and Rachel Nakawatase offer up their third album of slow-moving distorted power chords and soundscapes. The most obvious comparison is with Sunn O))), given Shrine Maiden’s grinding drones and ponderous themes. But this pair is distinct sonically, with one or both guitars focused on manipulated feedback and effects. There also are further lines that appear from time to time that are either heavily processed guitar or other instruments. Case in point, A Warning to the Curious is a lush yet foreboding ambient landscape with plenty of subtle details. But this does not imply the absence of oppressive, face-crushing, overdriven madness, of which there is plenty.
Roland Drops ZENOLOGY FX

ZENOLOGY FX from Roland is available now, bringing more than 90 authentic effects to your DAW. Roland has delivered memorable, genre-defining sounds for nearly fifty years, and a big part of that sonic footprint is its unique approach to effects processing. The legendary swirling JUNO chorus, feedback-drenched tape echo, and other sounds that have left their mark on countless tracks over the decades, can now be added to any keyboard sound or instrument track to make music come alive.
AMN Reviews: Various Artists – Unexplained Sounds Group – 7th Annual Report (Mid Year Edition) (2021; Unexplained Sounds Group)

The Unexplained Sounds Group has done more for ambient, electronic, and experimental music than just about any organization lately. Its mid-year review of these genres drives that point home, with four hours of material that is mostly new and hard to find. While one could lump many of these artists under the dark ambient or cinematic monikers, there are also pieces on this compilation that focus on synthesizer, drone, electroacoustic, kosmiche, IDM / beat-driven, minimalism, and classical / chamber music as well.
AMN Reviews: Edredon Sensible – Vloute Panthère (2021; Bandcamp)

There is a thread of guttural insanity that rises now and again in French creative music, whether from classic groups like Ange, Etron Fou Leloublan, the crazier vocals of Magma, or modern outfits such as PoiL and its many offshoots. Regardless, Edredon Sensible should be added to this rough category mainly due to their unconventional musicality.
The Best Ambient on Bandcamp: July 2021

There are an unusually high amount of collaborations in the best ambient records from this long, hot July. For some, it’s reflective of closeness, as when William Tyler and Luke Schneider recorded their record in the forced intimacy of a pandemic quarantine. For others, like the trans-Atlantic partnership of Requiem & Simon McCorry, their collaboration is only possible because of the advancements in remote recording technology. These records just as often explore the discords of duality as they do their potential harmonies. But the records all reflect a give and take, whether between Tyler’s guitar and Schneider’s pedal steel, or between the past and the present nature that Hollie Kenniff calls home.
AMN Reviews: Subterranean Source – Ellipsis (2021; Winter-Light)

Subterrean Source is sound artist Andrea Bellucci. On Ellipsis, he teams with collaborators Paolo L Bandera (electronics), Nimh (guitars and synths), Lunar Abyss Deus Organum (electronics), New Risen Throne (samples and drones), and Exit in Grey (electronics and drones) on five respective pieces. The result is prime dark ambient, with the requisite menacing drones and irregular electroacoustic elements their are either percussive or shimmering. Textures vary from smooth to jagged, approaching but not quite reaching noise wall levels. Despite the mix of collaborators, there is a general consistency in approach across these tracks. The only mild exception is Ocean Chants and Ghosts, featuring the delay-heavy electric guitar of Nihm adding a bluesy melancholy to a shifting pattern of airy-yet-brooding synth layers and effects. A high point is Zaruchejnaya with Lunar Abyss Deus Organum, a dense and claustrophobic affair of drones, bells, percussion, electronic manipulation, and voices.
Long Tall Sunshine by The 3dom Factor (Not Two Records)

Barry Altschul was on the tail end of a pioneering generation in jazz, becoming a go-to drummer for by the end of the ‘60s for Paul Bley, Anthony Braxton and others. Now at age 80, Altschul is still in that moment, hovering in the space cleared by John Coltrane. The rhythm is propulsive through most of the latest album by his trio, The 3dom Factor, as Altschul and bassist Joe Fonda keep pushing, pounding, while saxophonist Jon Irabagon leaves the outer edges of melody behind. Long Tall Sunshine is hot and in the moment with five pieces, their composition credited to Altschul, caught live in Europe during The 3dom Factor’s 2019 tour.
Damon & Naomi with Kurihara - A Sky Record (20-20-20)

Boston duo Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang have had a long relationship with legendary Japanese psych guitarist extraordinaire Michio Kurihara (Ghost, Boris, the Stars, White Heaven), but haven’t been able to record with him in a decade. Getting back to Tokyo just before all windows closed due to the pandemic, the pair was finally able to renew this fruitful creative partnership with A Sky Record. As usual, Krukowski and Yang essay their thoughtful folk rock, powered by the former’s acoustic guitar and relaxed drumming and the latter’s keyboard accents and melodic bass work, as well as their measured, tuneful singing. Naturally, Michio adds tasteful electric guitar, from the heart-tugging slide riffs on “Midnight” and the dreamy volume pedal work on “Invincible” to the fuzz guitar solo and ambient arpeggios on “Oceans in Between” and the sublime fills on “Season Without Time.” Combined with the leaders’ unfailingly tuneful writing, the effect is luminescent and beautiful, like leaves glistening after a steady rain. With recent Covid surges, it’s unclear when this chemistry-soaked trio might collaborate once again, but until then, A Sky Record more than satisfies.
King Crimson’s Tony Levin Interviewed

If Levin were to hazard a guess, though, as to why the only year they haven’t toured since 2014 is the year they were kept off the road by a global pandemic, it’s because they’ve arrived at a “very agreeable” way to tour, recording shows for possible release. “We just...
AMN Reviews: Greg Nieuwsma – In C: Flea Market (2021; Submarine Broadcasting Company)

Terry Riley’s In C is well known for being able to be played by any instruments for any duration of time. It is not a composition per se, but a generative system that allows one or more individuals to combine improvisation and composition according to Riley’s rules for the piece. Each performance is unique. As a result, it has been recorded numerous times using various instrumentations, many of which sound quite different. Just in these pages, we’ve covered doom metal and raga versions.
ATTN:Magazine Reviews

DELI KUVVETI – EVEN AFTER. Orchestral drools, electronic flecks and vital ambiguity. Staring out over the water. Waiting for the call to resume. Emergency drained of colour.
Perfect Sounds’ 50 Favorite Music Releases of 2021 So Far

There are a couple of reasons why I’m posting this belated “mid-year” faves lists now. For one, July was incredibly busy, and I had no time nor energy to do any writing, either of the professional or blogging kind. My first piece of August is due to be published this coming Monday, so for reason number two, consider this a sort of kick off. And third, today is Bandcamp Friday, which means today the hosting site will be waiving their cut for all sales, digital or physical media. Most of the releases listed below can be found on Bandcamp.
Coming from Cruel Nature Records

Snare drum and vocals collide on a long-distance collaboration by Ryosuke Kiyasu (Sete Star Sept, Fushitsusha. Shrimp et al) and WATTS (Lump Hammer, Plague Rider, Lovely Wife et al). Recorded in Japan and the U.K. respectively, and mixed by David Curle at First Avenue Studios, Newcastle. Zero Gap is constructed entirely from one snare and one delay drenched throat. Clattering and rasping around each other for just over half an hour they explore the outer range of their respective instruments’ sound worlds.
15 Questions For Gerald Cleaver

I always had a passing interest in synthesizers – but as an instrument I relate to improvisationally. Personally, I think of guitars and synths as modifiers, meaning they have malleable characteristics that interest me and that I can relate to and which give me ideas as a drummer. The rhythmic and the timbral. Melodic, too. That’s the inspiration, looking eye-to-eye with those electric instruments. So, in actuality, this is an ongoing, widening relationship, based in possibilities. I had to start dealing with electronics because I knew it would broaden my hearing as a drummer.
Full Album Stream: Alchemy of Flesh – “Ageless Abominations”

Full Album Stream, Streaming Alchemy of Flesh, death metal, premiere, Redefining Darkness. Ageless Abominations, the debut album from Alchemy of Flesh, is death metal through and through. A new solo project from multi-instrumentalist Tim Rowland, Ageless Abominations is rooted firmly in the Florida style of American death metal, looking to Morbid Angel as the main inspiration behind the sound.
AMN Reviews: Avant Music Inspired by Frank Herbert’s Dune

Not unlike H.P. Lovecraft’s and Tolkien’s books, Frank Herbert’s Dune series has had the ability to inspire generations of musicians. As Dune is soon to be a major movie release (again), it is a fitting time to revisit music inspired by these writings. On its surface, Dune, the self-titled first...
Interview with Understory (Nicole Rampersaud, Parmela Attariwala, Germaine Liu)

Understory is the new monthly series of virtual improvisatory collaborations curated by trumpet player and composer Nicole Rampersaud; violinist, ethnomusicologist and composer Parmela Attariwala; and percussionist and composer Germaine Liu. The project explores the potential of the ‘virtual performance’ paradigm as a new form of improvisational exchange through a cumulative process of layering. One performer initiates, recording their element, and the others follow, adding their contributions in successive layers that are eventually reconciled in post-production. All performers involved have to sign off before the final product can be offered publicly. The participants are selected for their agility in the art of improvisational exchange as well as intentionally representing an array of disparate aesthetic perspectives. Using technology to build a fertile creative community within Canada, Understory challenges older forms of artistic exchange by envisioning new forms of collaboration.
AMN Reviews: Jamaica​!​! Meets Sly – Celebrating The End Together In The Good Time Swamp (2021; Bandcamp)

This is the live meeting of two improvising ensembles, Jamaica​!​! and Sly and the Family Drone. Both are of the “absolutely no planning” model, with eleven members in the former and four in the latter. The combined group is joined by guitarist Alan Courtis. Instrumentation is odd, with some of Jamaica​!​! playing modified or custom-made instruments. And, of course, Sly provides their usually noisy insanity. But one can clearly make out guitar, a few brass instruments, and at least two drummer / percussionists.

