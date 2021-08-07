Cancel
Bat killed by cat after record 1,200-mile journey

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA record-breaking bat that flew more than 1,200 miles (2,018 km) from London to Russia died after being attacked by a cat. The female Nathusius' pipistrelle bat, the size of a human thumb, was discovered in Russia's Pskov region. The bat, whose wing had a "London Zoo" marking, was rescued...

#Cat#Europe#London Zoo#British#Russian#Greater London
Animalswildlife.org

Small bat flies 1,250 miles, gets eaten by cat

Some bats are known for their long flights, but not everyone appreciates their Olympic-worthy migratory marathon. The U.K. Bat Conservation Trust recently described a 1,250-mile journey they tracked of an individual Nathusius’ pipistrelle (Pipistrellus nathusii) that flew from near London’s Heathrow Airport to the Pskov region in northwestern Russia. The trust tagged the bat with a ring for identification in 2016, and it was later found in Russia. “This is a remarkable journey and the longest one we know of any bat from Britain across Europe,” Lisa Worledge, head of conservation services at the Bat Conservation Trust, told the Associated Press. “What an Olympian!’’ The bat was then attacked by a cat in Russia, despite efforts by conservationists there to save the individual. While the journey is epic, the record goes to another Nathasius’ bat that flew 1,382 miles from Latvia to Spain in 2019. The range of these bats may be increasing due to climate change.
WorldBBC

Satanic forums visited by a killer uncovered

The BBC has uncovered new evidence about the teenage killer of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, the two sisters murdered last summer in a Wembley park in London. Danyal Hussein was a member of a web forum, run by an American self-styled black magician, whose instructions about demonic pacts mirror steps taken by the killer.
Animalsfemalefirst.co.uk

Record-breaking bat flies from London to Russia

A bat broke a British record after flying more than 1,200 miles from London to Russia, but met a tragic end at the hands of a cat. A bat broke a British record by flying more than 1,200 miles from London to Russia - before being eaten by a cat.
AnimalsColumbia Missourian

Tiny bat's 1,254-mile flight offers climate change clues

LONDON — A tiny bat that flew 1,254 miles from Britain to Russia is being hailed as a mini-Olympian by scientists who hope her flight will teach them more about how climate change is affecting the species. The Nathusius’ pipistrelle was found in a village in the Pskov region of...
WorldBBC

'Slugs and mould' in quarantine hotels as prices rise

Air passengers travelling to the UK from red list countries have slammed their ‘prison-like’ experience in government-approved quarantine hotels. The BBC has received reports from across the UK of poor quality food, dirty rooms and a lack of Covid safety precautions in these facilities.
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
CancerPosted by
Daily Mail

Doctor tells woman, 25, that her eyes looked like they had turned a shade of yellow because she worked in a bright IKEA uniform - but she was actually suffering from terminal cancer

A young woman's worrying cancer symptom was dismissed by a doctor who inexplicably thought her yellow jaundice eyes looked off-white simply because she was wearing a bright Ikea uniform. Chelsey La Frentz, 25, went to a local GP in Adelaide after noticing her eyes looked different, as well as suffering...
AnimalsBBC

Rescued mule stabbed in face at Rye animal sanctuary

A mule that had been rescued from neglect has been stabbed in the face at an animal shelter. The ageing animal, named Tommy, was attacked in a field at Undercliff Pony Rescue in Rye, East Sussex, on Monday. Owner Sharon Baker said Tommy had been left with a "gaping great...
AustraliaPosted by
CNN

Baby dies in Australia after magpie swooping attack

Sydney, Australia (CNN) — An Australian family is mourning the loss of a five-month-old girl who died after her mother tried to protect her from a swooping magpie. Baby Mia was in her mother's arms when a magpie swooped at them in Brisbane's Glindemann Park on Sunday, causing her mother to trip and fall. Mia was rushed to hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the fall, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.
LifestyleBBC

Drug dealer's wife who led lavish lifestyle jailed

A woman who "reaped the rewards" of a lavish lifestyle funded by drug dealing has been jailed. Ellie Tobin spent thousands of pounds on luxury holidays to Dubai, Rolex watches and designer clothes but was living "well above her means", police said. The 35-year-old, of Widnes, was sentenced to nine...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Two men who ran rat-infested car wash where they paid workers just £20-A-WEEK after trafficking Romanians into the UK are jailed for total of seven years over slavery ring

Two men who ran a rat-infested car wash in Cumbria where they paid exploited workers trafficked from Romania just £20-a-week have been jailed for a total of seven years for running a modern slavery ring. Defrim Paci, 42, and Sitar Ali, 33, preyed on the desperation of trafficked Romanians to...
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Family who refused Covid vaccine die within days of each other

A chef who says he lost his father, mother and brother to Covid-19 within the space of a single week says all three had refused the vaccine after becoming frightened by misinformation.Francis Goncalves, from Cardiff, said parents Basil, 73, and Charmagne, 65, as well as younger sibling Shaul, 40, all started feeling unwell on the weekend of 10 July after a family meal together.Within two weeks of their symptoms appearing, all three – who were all living in Portugal – were dead.“They got caught up in a lot of the anti-vaccination propaganda,” Goncalves said. “It preys on people who...

