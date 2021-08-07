The Other Blue Jays Extension Candidate
There has been considerable talk about the merits (and costs) of the Blue Jays extending Ray or Semien beyond this season. But might there be a third extension candidate?. Robbie Ray is having an exceptional year. He is a free agent at the end of 2021, and could very well receive a contract in the Zach Wheeler 5 years / $118 million ballpark. Marcus Semien is also dominating, with a projected 6 fWAR, an all-star appearance, and likely MVP votes. Both of these players would be excellent candidates for an extension (or for signing as free agents) but neither would come cheaply, and for both Toronto would have substantial competition on the free agent market.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0